All about Nita Ambani's Hyderabadi kurta, khada dupatta look that even Mahira Khan rocked at her wedding

Nita Ambani surprised netizens last night as she attended her son, Anant Ambani, and soon-to-be daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant's haldi ceremony. Nita ditched her trusted saree and lehenga collection for the traditional Hyderabadi kurta and khada dupatta designed by Manish Malhotra. The ancient sartorial style is 150 years old and is called Chaugoshiya. Know all the details about the ensemble and find other celebs who have worn this traditional look. Nita Ambani and Mahira Khan's Hyderabadi kurta and khada dupatta look takes inspiration from Mughal era. (Instagram )

All you need to know about Nita Ambani's rare Hyderabadi kurta and khada dupatta look

Nita Ambani wore the Hyderabadi kurta and khada dupatta inspired by the traditional Chaugoshiya. A Chaugoshiya comprises a fitted choli, a loose kurti, tight pyjamas, and a five-meter khada dupatta. It is a 150-year-old clothing style worn by Hyderabadi Muslim women during their nikah or wedding. Its origin can be traced back to the Mughal era, around the 17th century.

A Chaugoshiya comprises a fitted choli, a loose kurti, tight pyjamas, and a five-meter khada dupatta. (Pinterest)

The Chaugoshiya also saw many modifications which the Begums of Nizam introduced. Despite the ensemble's noble origins, it transcended social barriers and became a common outfit favoured by women of different backgrounds in Hyderabad. The sartorial style has been passed down many generations, never losing its original elegance and proving that traditions never go out of fashion.

Decoding Nita Ambani's Hyderabadi kurta and khada dupatta

Manish Malhotra dressed Nita Ambani in an antique gold ensemble inspired by the Chaugoshiya. She wore a Hyderabadi kurta and a double-draped khada dupatta featuring zari work, timeless zardosi embroidery, and an intricate silver-gold Chatai technique border. Ornate haath phool, dangling earrings, and a mang tika accessorised the traditional attire.

Meanwhile, Nita Ambani left her tresses loose in a centre parting with soft, wavy ends. For the glam, she chose mauve lip shade, darkened brows, a dainty red bindi, kohl-lined eyes, black eyeliner, pink eye shadow, and rouge-tinted cheekbones.

Celebs who have worn the Chaugoshiya

Rekha has made the traditional Chaugoshiya popular with her stunning red carpet-appearances. The veteran actor has worn the regal style multiple times, even on the cover of Vogue Arabia. Manish Malhotra designed the ensemble for the iconic photoshoot. He dressed Rekha in a customised archival Chaugoshiya featuring a two-tone dupion silk long kurta and a Hyderabadi style two-toned tissue organza khada dupatta. A gold and emerald mang tika, passa, earrings, a heavy choker necklace, haath phool, and gold pumps rounded off the accessories.

Mahira Khan also chose the traditional Hyderabadi kurta and khada dupatta for one of her wedding ceremonies. The actor wore a white embroidered kurta, gold churidar pyjamas, and a double-draped dupatta. She styled the ensemble with minimal additions, including embroidered jutttis, no accessories, pink lips, a no-makeup look, and a centre-parted braided hairdo.