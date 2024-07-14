Nita Ambani in beautiful pic with Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant dazzles in a real tissue gold ghagra choli

The Ambani ladies have dazzled the internet with their sartorial choices these past few days. As Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant tied the knot, Nita Ambani donned several beautiful ensembles for different ceremonies. Now, Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, who dressed the Ambani ladies for the wedding, has released a new look of Nita Ambani from the wedding, and it is beautiful. Read on to know the details. (Also Read | Shloka Mehta's natural beauty shines in Manish Malhotra lehenga for Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's wedding Day 2) Nita Ambani poses for a beautiful pic with Isha Ambani, Shloka Mehta, and Radhika Merchant. (Instagram)

Nita Ambani exudes royal glamour in ghagra choli by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla

Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla shared a rare picture of Nita Ambani with her daughter, Isha Ambani, and daughters-in-law, Shloka Mehta and newlywed Radhika Merchant. The photo is from Radhika's wedding with Anant Ambani. It shows the Ambani ladies - Isha, Nita, and Shloka - hugging the bride, dressed in custom-designed lehengas by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla in the image. However, we will talk about Nita Ambani's look here.

Decoding Nita Ambani's custom look

Nita Ambani's ghagra choli set is a custom Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla couture look and celebrates the love, joy, and beauty of Indian craftsmanship in all its glory. According to the designers, the ensemble conveys symbolic details that reflect the auspiciousness of a wedding.

The ensemble features a real tissue gold ghagra, which she paired with a tissue gold choli. The blouse features hand-embroidered Zardozi work and a scoop neckline, while the lehenga is decorated with Naqshi embroidery, Zardozi work, and Swarovski crystals. Lastly, she wore a red tissue dupatta highlighted with Swarovski stones and a Surti border to complete the look.

Nita Ambani's opulent jewels

Nita Ambani accessorised the beautiful ensemble with a radiant diamond necklace by Kantilal Chhotalal. It features a rare 100-carat yellow diamond with an 80-carat emerald-cut solitaire drop. She paired it with yellow diamond Nizami earrings, a traditional maang tikka, diamond kadhas, and a massive diamond ring. Lastly, a gajra-adorned bun, red bindi, darkened brows, shimmery red eye shadow, kohl-lined eyes, pink lips, and rouge-tinted cheeks rounded off the glam.