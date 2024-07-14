Isha Ambani wears ivory silk lehenga for Day 2, her 'insane' diamond jewels leave US influencer speechless

Isha Ambani delighted with her gorgeous look at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Shubh Aashirwad event. The family and their friends attended the Day 2 celebrations, dressed in stylish ethnic attires. Isha chose an ivory silk lehenga set and diamond jewels for the second ceremony of Anant's wedding celebrations. Read on to check them out. (Also See | Janhvi Kapoor's real gold jewellery blouse at Ambani wedding looks familiar? Isha Ambani, Gigi Hadid wore the style too) Isha Ambani changes into an ivory silk lehenga for Day 2 of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding celebrations. (Instagram )

US TikToker Julia Chafe reveals Isha Ambani's stunning look and insane jewels

If you were wondering what Isha Ambani wore for Anant and Radhika's Shubh Aashirwad ceremony, worry not. US TikToker and jewellery expert, who made several videos gushing over the Ambani family's wealth and their extravagant jewellery collection, revealed Isha's Day 2 look in a video she posted on Instagram. She captioned the clip, “#IshaAmbani's Jewels… INSANITY!”

Julia's video begins with her saying, "You have to see what Isha Ambani is wearing tonight. She looks so good." Then, the camera pans to reveal Isha's look for the Shubh Aashirwad ceremony. "Isha, I gotta see what's on your neck, magnificent," the influencer adds. The two also share a laugh as Isha becomes shy while showing off her look for the ceremony.

Decoding Isha Ambani's ivory lehenga look

Isha wore an ivory silk lehenga set for her brother and sister-in-law's Shubh Aashirwad ritual. The heiress wore a half-sleeved blouse featuring a plunging neckline, intricate embroidery on the trims, a cropped hem, and a fitted bust.

Isha styled the choli with a lehenga skirt decorated in Resham embroidery, shimmering sequin work, and a pleated flared silhouette. Lastly, a pleated dupatta - draped like a Gujarati-style saree pallu and featuring Resham work, sequin embellishments, and ruby gemstone adornments - completed the look.

Isha Ambani's insane diamond jewels

Isha accessorised the elegant ivory ensemble with magnificent diamond jewels, including kadhas, bracelets, a flower-shaped ring, and a kamar bandh adorned with cut-work diamonds. The star of her look was her exquisite choker, shimmering with rare orange diamonds, rubies, and an emerald pendant in the middle. Lastly, mismatched earrings completed the look - the heiress wore a diamond and emerald earrings.

Meanwhile, for the glam, Isha chose minimal makeup, including darkened brows, nude eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, a nude lip shade, rouge-tinted cheeks, and a dainty bindi. Lastly, a centre-parted sleek ponytail gave the finishing touches.