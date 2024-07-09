Isha Ambani wore custom heart-embroidered lehenga for Anant's Haldi; an inspired version could be yours for this price

Isha Ambani has dazzled the internet with her sartorial choices during Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations. Last night, the heiress wore a custom heart-embroidered lehenga and tassel-adorned top for the couple's Haldi ceremony. An inspired version of the outfit could be yours. Read on to know details. (Also Read | Isha Ambani’s Schiaparelli saree is not the fashion house’s first, unlike the Valentino lehenga she wore for her wedding) Isha Ambani wore a custom lehenga set for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Haldi ceremony. Here's how an inspired version costs. (Instagram)

Isha Ambani wears a heart-embroidered custom lehenga to Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Haldi

Celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adjania dressed Isha Ambani in a custom lehenga set from Torani. Anaita shared Isha's pictures on Instagram. They show Isha dazzling in a tassel-embroidered sleeveless blouse featuring a halter neckline, dori embellishments adorned with colourful tassels, a backless design, and a bust-skimming silhouette.

Isha paired a lehenga skirt with the blouse. Crafted from raw silk, it features colourful panels embroidered in vertical lines, heart embellishments done with colourful sequins and thread work, and a maximum flare. Isha accessorised the ensemble with ornate bracelets, statement earcuffs, and a ring. Lastly, a black bindi, darkened brows, kohl-lined eyes, berry-pink lips, mascara on the lashes, and loose tresses rounded off the glam.

How can you add Isha Ambani's look to your closet: Check out the price

Though Isha wore a custom lehenga set for the Haldi celebrations, an inspired version of the lehenga set is available on the Torani website. It is called the Dil Rang Jiva Lehenga Set. Adding it to your collection will cost you ₹1,35,000.

The price of the lehenga that inspired Isha Ambani's custom look. (torani.in)

About Isha Ambani

Isha Ambani is Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani's daughter. Her siblings are Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani. The heiress is married to Anand Piramal. The couple tied the knot on December 12, 2018. They welcomed their twins, Aadiyashakti and Krishna, on November 19, 2022.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding

Isha's youngest brother, Anant Ambani, will soon tie the knot with Viren Merchant's daughter, Radhika Merchant. The Ambani family has hosted several grand pre-wedding celebrations to celebrate the couple's union. They will tie the knot on July 12. The wedding celebrations will go on till July 14.