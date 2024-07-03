Isha Ambani's mustard kurta set from Ambani family's mass wedding event is worth...

The Ambani family attended a mass wedding programme on Tuesday. Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal, Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta were all in attendance. Isha participated in the event wearing a mustard kurta set. Read on to know the price of the ensemble. (Also Read | Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani to Zayn Malik's desi glamour wins hearts: Best-dressed celebs of the day) Isha Ambani with Mukesh Ambani and her husband, Anand Piramal. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Isha Ambani wears a mustard kurta set to mass wedding event: What is the price of her kurta set?

Videos and pictures from the mass wedding (Samuh Vivah) event show Isha Ambani arriving with Anand Piramal. Isha and Anand, with the Ambani family, greeted the underprivileged couples and their families. They also gifted the couples gold and silver ornaments, groceries, and household items. Meanwhile, over 50 underprivileged couples from the Palghar area were part of the Samuh Vivah ceremony.

Isha wore a heavily embroidered kurta and palazzo set for the occasion. The traditional ensemble is by the Indian traditional wear label Rimple & Harpreet. It is called the Mustard Kurta Set. Adding the georgette kurta and salwar to your closet will cost you ₹95,000.

The price of the kurta set Isha Ambani wore for the mass wedding event. (rimpleandharpreet.com)

Decoding Isha Ambani's ethnic look

Isha's mustard georgette silk kurta and salwar set takes inspiration from the mid-19th century resist-dye techniques, while the embroideries are referenced from an archival robe. The kurta features a round slit neckline, trumpet sleeves, Kasab-dori Marodi work on the neckline and cuffs, hand-cut metal sequins and pearl embellishments, and a relaxed silhouette.

Isha wore the kurta with matching palazzo pants and an embroidered georgette dupatta draped on her shoulders. For the accessories, Isha wore ornate gold bangles and statement jhumki earrings. Lastly, she chose loose tresses, darkened brows, rouge-tinted cheeks, glossy lips, and black winged eyeliner for the makeup.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will tie the knot in a grand ceremony on July 12. The wedding festivities will last three days, from July 12 to July 14.