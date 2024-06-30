Isha Ambani in pink suit, no-makeup look seeks blessing for Anant Ambani's wedding with Anand Piramal. Watch

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal were clicked outside a temple in Nerul today. The couple visited the Krishna Kali Temple to seek blessings ahead of Anant Ambani's wedding to Radhika Merchant. Isha chose a simple look for the occasion. She wore a simple suit styled with a no-makeup look. Scroll down to see the video from their visit. (Also Read | Why is Isha Ambani carrying twin robots in these pics and what do they mean? Schiaparelli 'accessory' explained) Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal visit a temple to seek blessings for Anant Ambani's wedding to Radhika Merchant. (Instagram)

Isha Ambani keeps it simple during temple visit with Anand Piramal

A paparazzi clip shows Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal arriving at the temple with an entourage amid the rain. The couple sought blessings at the temple for Anant and Radhika's wedding. Another video shows them performing a havan ceremony.

For the occasion, Isha wore a light pink-coloured suit set. It features a long anarkali kurta with a white printed design, full-length sleeves, a round neckline, a relaxed fitting, and a calf-length hem. The silver gota patti embroidery on the neckline, bodice, cuffs, and borders adds to its simplistic charm. She styled the kurta with matching palazzo pants featuring a flared silhouette and minimal white embroidery.

Isha, known for liking the 'simple is more' mantra when it comes to her off-duty looks, chose minimal styling with her simple anarkali kurta and palazzo set. She opted for a dainty gold chain, strapped sandals, a bindi on her forehead, hair tied in a messy ponytail, and a no-makeup look.

About Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal tied the knot on December 12, 2018, in a lavish ceremony. The couple has twins, a daughter and a son, together. Recently, in an interview with Vogue, Isha opened up about opting for IVF to conceive her children.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will tie the knot on July 12. The wedding ceremonies will last for three days till July 14.