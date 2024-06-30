 Isha Ambani in pink suit, no-makeup look seeks blessing for Anant Ambani's wedding with Anand Piramal. Watch | Fashion Trends - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jun 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Isha Ambani in pink suit, no-makeup look seeks blessing for Anant Ambani's wedding with Anand Piramal. Watch

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, New Delhi
Jun 30, 2024 05:08 PM IST

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal visited a temple to seek blessings for Anant Ambani's wedding. She wore a simple pink suit and no-makeup look for the occasion.

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal were clicked outside a temple in Nerul today. The couple visited the Krishna Kali Temple to seek blessings ahead of Anant Ambani's wedding to Radhika Merchant. Isha chose a simple look for the occasion. She wore a simple suit styled with a no-makeup look. Scroll down to see the video from their visit. (Also Read | Why is Isha Ambani carrying twin robots in these pics and what do they mean? Schiaparelli 'accessory' explained)

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal visit a temple to seek blessings for Anant Ambani's wedding to Radhika Merchant. (Instagram)
Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal visit a temple to seek blessings for Anant Ambani's wedding to Radhika Merchant. (Instagram)

Isha Ambani keeps it simple during temple visit with Anand Piramal

A paparazzi clip shows Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal arriving at the temple with an entourage amid the rain. The couple sought blessings at the temple for Anant and Radhika's wedding. Another video shows them performing a havan ceremony.

For the occasion, Isha wore a light pink-coloured suit set. It features a long anarkali kurta with a white printed design, full-length sleeves, a round neckline, a relaxed fitting, and a calf-length hem. The silver gota patti embroidery on the neckline, bodice, cuffs, and borders adds to its simplistic charm. She styled the kurta with matching palazzo pants featuring a flared silhouette and minimal white embroidery.

Isha, known for liking the 'simple is more' mantra when it comes to her off-duty looks, chose minimal styling with her simple anarkali kurta and palazzo set. She opted for a dainty gold chain, strapped sandals, a bindi on her forehead, hair tied in a messy ponytail, and a no-makeup look.

About Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal tied the knot on December 12, 2018, in a lavish ceremony. The couple has twins, a daughter and a son, together. Recently, in an interview with Vogue, Isha opened up about opting for IVF to conceive her children.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will tie the knot on July 12. The wedding ceremonies will last for three days till July 14.

Get World Cup ready with Crick-it! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Lifestyle / Fashion / Isha Ambani in pink suit, no-makeup look seeks blessing for Anant Ambani's wedding with Anand Piramal. Watch
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On