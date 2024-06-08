Isha Ambani, Kiara Advani stun in backless gowns in pic from Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Italy bash; what they wore

Kiara Advani recently delighted her followers after she shared a new picture from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash celebrations in Italy, featuring the groom-to-be's sister, Isha Ambani. The Ambani family hosted a four-day cruise and gala in Italy, attended by the most prominent names from the entertainment industry. Kiara, who is also good friends with Isha Ambani, attended with Sidharth Malhotra. Keep scrolling to see Kiara's photo with Isha Ambani. Isha Ambani and Kiara Advani pose in backless gowns at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Italy bash. (Instagram)

Kiara Advani and Isha Ambani at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

The picture shows Kiara Advani and Isha Ambani posing for the camera at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash in Italy, dressed in backless gowns. Isha Ambani looked dazzling in a red floor-length ensemble, while Kiara complemented her friend in a black velvet gown designed by Manish Malhotra's eponymous label. Isha's red ensemble features a halter neckline, a bare back detail, floral adornments on the bodice, a chain embellishment attached to the back, a pleated voluminous skirt, and a long floor-sweeping train at the back.

Isha accessorised the ensemble with minimal jewellery, including a [air of statement hoop earrings. The entrepreneur tied her long, silky tresses in a half-up, half-down hairdo, styling the ends in soft waves. Lastly, she chose darkened brows, mascara on the lashes, a glossy mauve lip shade, rouge on the cheekbones, and beaming highlighter on the contours for the glam picks.

Meanwhile, Kiara complemented Isha in a black Manish Malhotra velvet gown featuring a plunging back detail reaching just above the hips, a halter neckline, a floor-length silhouette, and a figure-hugging fit accentuating her svelte frame. The actor accessorised her dress with jewels from Manish Malhotra's jewellery label. She chose statement earrings adorned with striking emerald stones. Lastly, an embellished black top handle mini bag completed the look.

Lastly, Kiara tied her locks in a sleek, low, twisted bun. For the glam picks, she went with kohl-lined eyes, winged eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, feathered brows, rouge on the cheeks, highlighter on the contours, and a pink lip shade.