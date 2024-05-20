Kiara Advani's tank top and jeans airport look; Chikankari cotton suit for casting vote prove less is more for summer

After making a stellar debut at the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, Kiara Advani arrived back in Mumbai today, just in time to cast her vote this morning as the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha 2024 elections began across six states, including Maharashtra. The paparazzi clicked Kiara exiting the Mumbai airport early in the morning and shared the snippets on Instagram. The clip also shows Kiara asking if they will vote. Later, she arrived at the voting booth to cast her vote in a white Chikankari cotton suit. Keep scrolling to see what Kiara wore for both occasions. Kiara Advani clicked in a tank top and jeans at the airport on her arrival from Cannes. The Chikankari cotton suit she wore for casting her vote. (Instagram)

Kiara Advani's airport look for her arrival from Cannes

Kiara Advani chose the classic white blouse and dark blue denim jeans look for her arrival in Mumbai after attending the Cannes Film Festival. The actor wore a white tank top featuring a wide plunging neckline and a bodycon silhouette. She tucked it inside the denim jeans, which feature a high-rise waist, fit-and-flared silhouette, and frayed hems. She completed the ensemble with a black and grey sweatshirt draped over her shoulders.

Kiara styled the ensemble with broad yellow-tinted sunglasses, a dainty gold bracelet, brown embellished loafers, and a beige top handle bag. Lastly, she chose feathered brows, rose-tinted cheekbones, and pink lip shade for the glam picks with her casual attire. A back-swept, half-up, half-down hairdo completed Kiara's look.

Kiara Advani wears a white Chikanakri suit to cast her vote

After arriving in Mumbai today, Kiara cast her vote alongside many celebrities, including Aamir Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Ananya Panday, Shilpa Shetty, Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Suniel Shetty, Hrithik Roshan, and others. The paparazzi clicked her at the polling booth dressed in a white embroidered suit.

Kiara wore a white Chikankari cotton suit and embraced the trend of wearing breezy Indian fits for the summer season. She chose a full-sleeved kurta featuring intricate Chikan embroidery, a round neckline with a front slit, and a relaxed fitting. She wore it with matching white pants and an embroidered cotton dupatta. Embellished mojaris, sunglasses, minimal makeup, and sunglasses rounded off the styling.