Kiara Advani wears orange ruched dress for her second look at Cannes Film Festival; fans say 'Still better than most'

Kiara Advani made her second appearance at the Cannes Film Festival today. The actor stepped out on the French Riviera for media interactions and looked dazzling in a gorgeous orange-coloured floor-length dress. Pictures and videos from the event made it to social media and delighted Kiara's fans, who showered her with compliments in the comments section. Keep scrolling to see Kiara's second look from Cannes. Kiara Advani poses at the Cannes Film Festival in her second look. (Instagram)

Kiara Advani dazzles in an orange dress for her second appearance at Cannes 2024

Kiara Advani attended a panel discussion hosted by Variety and engaged in media interactions during her second day at the Cannes Film Festival. Kiara, who is making her debut at the 77th edition of the cultural festival on the French Riviera, chose an orange dress for her Day 2. The floor-length ensemble is from the shelves of the women's designer clothing label Alaïa. Celebrity stylist Lakshmi Lehr styled Kiara in the ensemble.

The Alaïa sleeveless dress comes in a pastel orange shade. It features a high-rise round neckline, a ruched design on the front surrounding a plain oval detailing, gathered pleats falling till the hem, a body-hugging silhouette accentuating her frame, a slit on the front, and a floor-length hem. We loved the construction of Kiara's dress. She accessorised the dress with contrasting accessories, including stacked chunky cuffs in white, gold and red shades, pointed gold pumps, rings, and statement gold earrings.

Meanwhile, Kiara chose the viral clean-girl makeup look for the glam picks. Feather brows, smudged peach eye shadow, glossy coral lip shade, peach blush on the cheekbones, mascara on the lashes, winged eyeliner, beaming highlighter, and light contouring completed the makeup. Lastly, she styled her long tresses in a centre parting and tied them in a messy braided ponytail.

Fans loved Kiara's second look for the film festival. One wrote, "Still better than most." Another commented, "Love her whole look." A fan remarked, "Just wow! What a stunner."