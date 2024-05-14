Cannes 2024: Kiara Advani to attend Cannes Film Festival; these red carpet looks prove that she will nail her debut

Cannes 2024: The 2024 Cannes Film Festival begins today (May 14). The 77th edition of Festival De Cannes will see many celebrities in attendance at the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès. Many Indian stars are scheduled to attend this year. Kiara Advani will reportedly be among the Bollywood celebrities who will debut at the year's much-anticipated and publicised cultural event on the French Riviera. She will grace the Red Sea Film Foundation's Women in Cinema Gala dinner at Cannes 2024 as part of the panel. As the news came out, fans were delighted for the actor and expressed their excitement to see what she would wear on the red carpet. So, we decided to round some of Kiara's stunning red-carpet moments that prove she will slay her debut. Cannes 2024: Check out these red carpet looks worn by Kiara Advani in the past that prove that she will nail her debut. (Instagram)

Cannes 2024: Kiara Advani's past red carpet looks that prove she will slay her debut

The Sizzling Red Gown

Cannes 2024: Kiara Advani will attend the Cannes Film Festival this year. (Instagram)

This sizzling red gown, which Kiara Advani wore to attend an award show, is the perfect red carpet look with its eye-catching risqué thigh-high slit, floor-sweeping train on the back, corseted bodice, and plunging strapless neckline. With such a striking ensemble, Kiara chose minimal makeup and skipped any distracting jewellery. She went for embellished clear pumps, centre-parted wavy locks, caramel lips, smudged shimmer smoky eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, darkened brows, and rouge on the cheekbones.

The Internet-Breaking Black Gown

If risqué were the night's theme, Kiara Advani would undoubtedly deliver. The actor wore this black gown to attend another awards show. The ensemble comes with a plunging halter neckline, a backless design, a thigh-high slit, a train on the back, ruffles on the side, and a figure-hugging silhouette. She wore the gown with a statement neckpiece, black pumps, dewy makeup, and loose locks styled in soft waves.

The Powder Blue Beauty

This Sadek Majed powder blue gown transformed Kiara into a Greek Goddess. It features a drop shoulder design, a plunging strapless neckline, gathered details on the bust, cut-outs on the front, a thigh-high slit, and a train on the side. She styled the ensemble with a sleek updo, a statement ring, earrings, pumps, winged eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, darkened brows, and caramel lip shade.

The Floral Wonder

Kiara embraced spring in this gorgeous floral printed tulle gown featuring a corseted bodice, a mermaid silhouette, and a massive train on the back. She styled the multi-coloured ensemble by ditching all accessories, and for the glam, she chose centre-parted loose wavy locks, berry red lip shade, feathered brows, mascara on the lashes, rouge on the cheeks, smudged berry eye shadow, and glowing skin.

The Shimmering Yellow Number

Kiara wore this yellow gown to attend another red carpet-event. Its plunging halter neckline, backless design with crisscross ribbon ties, sequin embellishments, thigh-high slit, train on the back, and figure-skimming fitting make the ensemble a perfect red carpet look. However, it was Kiara's braided high ponytail, bronzer on the cheekbones, light rouge, feathered brows, smoky eye shadow, and berry lips that stole the show.