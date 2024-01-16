Kiara Advani celebrates Sidharth Malhotra's birthday in a chic black dress; it's the ultimate date night look you need

Sidharth Malhotra is celebrating his birthday today, January 16. The actor received best wishes from Bollywood actors on social media on his 39th birthday. However, the most special wish came from his wife, Kiara Advani. Kiara posted a video featuring several snippets from Sidharth's birthday celebration on Instagram. The couple marked the day together. Scroll down to see what Kiara shared and her OOTD for the special day. Kiara Advani celebrates Sidharth Malhotra's birthday in a chic slip dress. (Instagram)

Kiara Advani celebrates Sidharth Malhotra's birthday in a black slip dress

Kiara Advani's birthday post for Sidharth Malhotra features a video montage of their pictures and adorable moments from the celebrations. It has a video of Kiara and Sid hugging each other and the Indian Police Force actor kissing her forehead while posing for the camera, a photo of them kissing, another of Sid enjoying his cake, and a clip of Sid's birthday featuring his revolving figurine and movie real featuring snaps from his movies. Watch the clip below.

Kiara's chic slip dress for Sidharth's intimate birthday bash is in a midnight black shade. It has spaghetti straps, a plunging neckline, a lace design on the neck, see-through panels under the bust, a figure-skimming silhouette, and a midi hem length. It is the ultimate date night look you need. So, don't forget to steal sartorial inspiration.

Meanwhile, the Satyaprem Ki Katha actor styled the simple ensemble with a diamond ring, feathered brows, a hint of mascara on the lashes, rouge on the cheeks, glossy nude lips, and a dewy face. Lastly, centre-parted open tresses styled in soft waves gave the ensemble a finishing touch.

About Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot in a royal Hindu wedding ceremony in February 2023. The wedding took place in Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace. The couple will soon celebrate their first wedding anniversary. On the work front, Sidharth has Indian Police Force helmed by Rohit Shetty and starring Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty. He also has Karan Johar's production Yodha with Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna.