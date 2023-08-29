Kiara Advani's tank top and baggy pants with minimal makeup serve a perfect casual look for weekday outings. Watch

Kiara Advani is a fashionista in her own right. Whether it is Kiara's impeccable red-carpet appearances, outings in the city or airport looks, the star mixes her elegant and simple personal styling with steal-worthy trends. The star backed our statement last night as she stepped out for a work schedule in a tank top and baggy pants set. In the ensemble, Kiara served a perfect casual look for weekday outings. Scroll ahead to check out her pictures and steal some style inspiration. Kiara Advani wears a tank top and baggy pants with minimal makeup for an outing. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla )

Kiara Advani's steal-worthy casual ensemble

The paparazzi clicked Kiara Advani post a shoot sequence in Mumbai last night. They shared Kiara's pictures and videos on social media. The snippets show the actor in a casual ensemble, slaying the everyday fashion statement. She styled it sans accessories and minimal glam picks. It is the perfect sartorial pick for running errands, chilling at home, going on casual outings with your girlfriends, and more. You can either style like Kiara or opt for a messy bun, wear gold-toned jewellery, and a no-makeup look.

The paparazzi clicked Kiara Advani on an outing in Mumbai. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla )

Coming to Kiara Advani's outfit details, she wore a lavender-coloured tank top featuring thin straps, a wide plunging neckline flaunting her decolletage, and a fitted silhouette. She tucked the top inside her baggy pants, which come in a grey shade decorated with white pinstripes on the side. The pants have a mid-rise elastic waistline, a balloon-fit silhouette, a cinched hem with a ribbed design, and an oversized fitting.

Kiara wore the ensemble with pastel mint green-coloured slip-on sandals. She ditched all accessories with the casual look, and for the glam picks, she chose kohl-lined eyes, mascara on the lashes, coral pink lip shade, feathered brows, subtle eye shadow, rouged cheekbones, dewy base, and beaming highlighter. Centre-parted and open wavy locks gave the finishing touch to her casual weekday outfit.

What do you think of Kiara's look?