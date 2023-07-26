Kiara Advani brings Desi Barbie magic to Falguni Shane Peacock India Couture Week show as showstopper. All pics, videos

The FDCI (Fashion Design Council Of India) India Couture Week (ICW) kickstarted last night with the opening show by Falguni Shane Peacock. Kiara Advani turned showstopper for the designer who displayed their latest collection at the fashion extravaganza. While models displayed beauteous traditional wear from Falguni Shane Peacock's new line, Kiara brought Desi Barbie magic to the ramp in a hot pink-coloured bralette and modern lehenga skirt set. Scroll through to see what Kiara donned for her ramp walk. Kiara Advani transforms into Desi Barbie for Falguni Shane Peacock's FDCI India Couture Week show. (Instagram/@FDCI)

Desi Barbie Kiara Advani turns showstopper for Falguni Shane Peacock

The official Instagram pages of FDCI and Falguni Shane Peacock shared pictures and videos of Kiara Advani dominating the ramp with her sizzling aura and jaw-dropping look in the modern-desi attire. The snippets show the actor walking down the ramp, showcasing the hot pink-coloured ensemble to the audience, and taking the final walk with Falguni Peacock and Shane Peacock. Scroll through to check out more photos and clips from the event.

Kiara Advani's Desi Barbie avatar decoded

Kiara Advani's hot pink-coloured attire features an eye-catching bralette with broad shoulder straps, a plunging neckline highlighting her decolletage, an asymmetric cropped hem baring her midriff and embellished with beaded tassels, a bare back detail, and shimmering sequin and beaded embellishments.

Kiara wore the blouse with a matching lehenga skirt featuring a snatched high-rise waistline highlighting her svelte frame, a figure-hugging silhouette, a risque thigh-high slit on the front exposing her leg, sparkling sequin embellishments done in abstract patterns, and long train at the back. The ensemble makes for a perfect pick for wedding reception parties for brides who love experimenting and don't mind going the risqué route.

Watch the full show here:

Kiara ditched all accessories with the ensemble and just opted for holographic peep-toe high heels. Darkened brows, shimmering eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, rouged cheekbones, beaming highlighter, blush pink lip shade, and light contouring completed the glam picks. Lastly, side-parted and lightly-tousled open wavy locks gave the finishing touch.