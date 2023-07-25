Alia Bhatt with Ranveer Singh paints Kolkata pink in pretty saree, his chiselled frame and dapper outfit steal the show

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh travelled to the City Of Joy - Kolkata - to promote their upcoming film, Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani. The duo have been actively going on promotional tours around the country for the movie, and their sartorial choices have been nothing less than incredible. While Alia's mood board is chiffon sarees, Ranveer has opted for oversized silhouettes and pantsuits. For Kolkata, Alia and Ranveer dropped another sartorial win. Scroll through to see what they wore. Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh promote Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in Kolkata. (Instagram)

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in Kolkata

Several fan pages took to Instagram to share pictures from Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani Kolkata promotions. The snippets show Alia and Ranveer posing for the paparazzi in their gorgeous ensembles. While Alia wore a dual-toned pink saree and a bustier blouse, Ranveer complemented her in a silk-satin shirt and pinstriped pants in a trendy silhouette. You can wear Alia's saree for puja's at home or to attend day-wedding festivities and Ranveer's look for late-night parties or dates with your partner.

Ranveer Singh's promotional look decided

Ranveer showed off his chiselled frame at the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani promotions in Kolkata. He wore a cream-coloured satin shirt featuring an open Mandarin collar neckline, front button closures with top fastenings left open to create a plunge neck, and billowy sleeves with closed cuffs.

Ranveer tucked the shirt inside black-coloured pants to define his waist. The bottoms feature a pinstripe pattern, a high-rise waist, and flared hem. Lastly, a white leather belt, hot pink-coloured dress boots, a sleek chain, diamond ear studs, rings, quirky glasses, a back-swept hairdo, and a trimmed beard rounded it off.

Alia Bhatt's saree look decoded

Alia Bhatt's chiffon saree features dual shades - blush pink and dark rani pink - combined together in a swirl pattern. She wore the six yards traditionally, with pleats on the front and pallu falling from the shoulder in floor-sweeping length.

A matching rani pink-coloured bustier blouse with broad straps, a plunging neckline, and a deep back gave the finishing touch. Lastly, Alia chose statement rings, jhumkis, a dainty black bindi, kohl-lined eyes, mascara on the lashes, feathered brows, nude lip shade, and centre-parted open wavy locks to style the ensemble.