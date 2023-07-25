Fan thinks Kiara Advani looks like Juhi Chawla as she makes heads turn in a powersuit and bralette: Watch video

Kiara Advani is the fashion IT Girl of Bollywood. The star can embrace any style statement with panache and serve an unforgettable sartorial moment. Case in point: Kiara's latest video in which she dressed up in a sleek black pantsuit and bralette. Fans and fashionistas adored the actor's look in the ensemble and showered her with compliments in the comments. A fan even called her Juhi Chawla. Scroll through to see the clip. Kiara Advani wore a chic black powersuit and a bralette for a video shoot. (Instagram)

Kiara Advani makes a splash in a black powersuit

Celebrity stylist Lakshmi Lehr took to Instagram to share a video of Kiara Advani with the caption, "Always a 10 @kiaraaliaadvani." The clip shows Kiara strutting down a hallway dressed in a sleek black powersuit and a stunning bralette. Then, the star turns and looks back at the camera, fixes her suit, and shows off the steal-worthy outfit. Kiara's all-black attire is perfect for your collection of casual-chic night-out looks. You can wear it to business events, late-night drinks with your girlfriends, or dinner dates. Check out the video below.

Fan says Kiara looks like Juhi Chawla

The internet loved her look and dropped compliments under the video. One fan commented, "She looks like Juhi Chawla a lot." Another wrote, "So beautiful you are Kiara." A fan remarked, "Boss lady." Several others posted heart emoticons.

Kiara Advani's black pantsuit look decoded

Kiara Advani's powersuit features a tailored black blazer with notch lapel collars, padded shoulders, a plunging neckline exposing the front, full-length sleeves, a form-fitting silhouette, front button closures, and patch pockets. She wore it over a matching black bralette featuring a plunging neckline and a cropped midriff-baring hem length.

Kiara teamed the bralette and the blazer with matching black pants featuring a high-rise waist, a form-fitted silhouette, flared hem, and pleated design for a sleek structure. She accessorised the outfit with gold statement earrings, matching rings, and pointed high heels from Christian Louboutin.

In the end, Kiara chose subtle eye shadow, nude lip shade, darkened brows, mascara on the lashes, rouged cheekbones beaming highlighter, light contouring, and glowing skin for the glam picks. A centre-parted open wavy hairdo gave the finishing touch to the look.