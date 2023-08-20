Kiara Advani shows how to slay the risqué style statement in these two ultra-glamorous gowns: Which look do you like?

Kiara Advani's fashion choices always reflect her bright and cheerful personality mixed with all the latest trends. The star's style trajectory has seen major ups recently, and it's because she is not afraid to take some fashion risks while never ditching her love for understated glam. She married both recently for a risqué ensemble - a sexy cut-out black dress - for a photoshoot. It reminded us of an earlier photoshoot she did in a sizzling red gown. Scroll through to check it out. Kiara Advani shows how to slay the risqué style statement in these two ultra-glamorous gowns. (Instagram)

Kiara Advani in a risqué black cut-out gown

Kiara Advani slipped into a risqué black cut-out gown for a latest photoshoot. Kiara and celebrity stylist Lakshmi Lehr took to Instagram to share pictures of her look. While Kiara captioned it with a club symbol emoji, Lakshmi wrote, "Head over heels...[bomb emoji]." The sleeveless ensemble is from the shelves of the clothing label The Attico and is a perfect look for a red-carpet event. If you love the look, add it to your wedding season closet. It could be the IT attire for a cocktail night. Read our download on it below.

Kiara's gown features a halter neckline, cut-outs on the torso and waist, a risqué thigh-high slit exposing her full leg, a floor-sweeping hem length, a figure-hugging silhouette accentuating Kiara's svelte frame, and gathered designs. She wore it with embellished strappy heels and ditched all other accessories and jewels, making the ensemble the star of the look.

Lastly, Kiara chose feathered brows, kohl-lined eyes, mascara on the lashes, subtle eye shadow, glossy pink lip shade, rouge tint on the cheeks, and beaming highlighter for the glam picks. A sleek top knot gave the finishing touch.

Kiara Advani's look in a red cut-out gown

Earlier, Kiara had donned a similar look in a shimmering red gown and set the internet ablaze. The sizzling dress features a one-shoulder neckline, a cut-out on the torso and midriff, a thigh-high slit exposing her leg, a gathered design, and a form-fitting silhouette.

Kiara opted for a similar styling aesthetic for this gown by ditching all accessories and just wearing high heels and sleek gold rings. A subtle smoky eye shadow, defined brows, mascara on the lashes, rouged highlighted skin, glossy nude lip shade, and a sleek pulled-back top knot gave the finishing touch.