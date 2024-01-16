Emmys 2024: Who is the Green Goblin Queen who stole the spotlight on the red carpet at Emmy Awards? See inside

Celebrities turned up at the Emmy Awards 2024 on Monday evening (Tuesday, January 16 IST), dressed in gorgeous Chanel, Dior and Versace gowns and suits. However, the star who captured everyone's attention and left everyone guessing on the internet is a Green Goblin Queen. Yes, you read that right. Sashaying into the Peacock Theater at LA LIVE in downtown Los Angeles, dressed in a mossy green evening gown and realistic Goblin prosthetics, the Green Goblin skulked in the background of red-carpet livestreams, piquing everyone's attention. So, who are they? Scroll down to know the answers. The Green Goblin at the Emmy Awards 2024 set the internet abuzz. (Instagram)

Who is the Green Goblin at the Emmy Awards?

The Green Goblin arrived at the Emmy Awards with the Emmy-nominated cast of the 15th season of RuPaul's Drag Race. The Goblin posed with several drag queens, including Mistress Isabelle Brooks, Jax, Aura Mayari, and Luxx Noir London. And beneath the prosthetic and pearls was none other than Princess Poppy. Fans on the internet also quickly determined the same on X. They were delighted to see the drag queen on the red carpet as Princess Poppy had announced at DragCon 2023 that they were retiring from drag career.

Cast members of RuPaul's Drag Race attend the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. (REUTERS)

Meanwhile, Princess Poppy's moss green gown has a strapless neckline, a pleated design, a high-low hem with an overturned design, a train on the back, and an open back detail. They accessorised the look with spiky long green nails, an embellished top-handle bag adorned with quirky ornaments, high heels, and pearls and seashell-adorned jewellery, like a necklace and earrings.

Apart from choosing Goblin prosthetics for their face, Princess Poppy painted their body green and chose a white hair wig and large ears to complete the Goblin look.

Meanwhile, RuPaul's Drag Race nabbed the trophies in the Outstanding Picture Editing For A Structured Reality Or Competition Program and Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Competition Program categories.