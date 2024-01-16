Emmy Awards 2024: Selena Gomez arrives with her supportive boyfriend Benny Blanco, dazzles in a see-through bodycon gown

The Emmys 2024 have begun, and the stars are descending on the grey carpet at the Television Academy Awards held in Los Angeles, California. The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards also saw singer and actor Selena Gomez attending the event to support her series Only Murders in the Building, nominated in categories including Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program. The Single Soon singer was accompanied by her boyfriend and musician Benny Blanco. The two were captured on the red carpet. Check out what Selena wore and a few snippets of her and Benny on the red carpet. Selena Gomez attends Emmy Awards 2024 with Benny Blanco. (Instagram)

Selena Gomez arrives at the Emmy Awards with Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez and her boyfriend, Benny Blanco, arrived at the Emmy Awards 2024 together. The pictures and videos on the internet show Benny and Selena entering the venue together, Benny cheering her on, and the couple sitting with Selena's Only Murders in the Building co-stars Martin Short and Steve Martin. while Benny chose a trench coat, grey button-down shirt, and matching baggy pants, Selena dazzled on the red carpet in a see-through gown decked with deep red wine-coloured jewels.

Selena's shimmering gown for the Emmys is a custom look by luxury designer Oscar de la Renta and jewels from Tiffany & Co. The ensemble features a strapless silhouette, a plunging neckline displaying her decolletage, an embroidered fern design decked with wine-red shimmering sequins, a sheer base, and a figure-hugging fit accentuating Selena's curvy frame.

Selena wore the ensemble with striking Tiffany jewels, including a diamond and ruby-adorned gold choker necklace, dainty diamond ear studs, and statement rings. Lastly, strappy wine red velvet stilettos with killer high heels gave the ensemble a finishing touch. A classic chignon bun with a few stray strands sculpting her face, feathered brows, wine red lip shade, subtle eye shadow, rouge on the cheeks, beaming highlighter, and mascara on the lashes rounded off the glam picks.