Golden Globe Awards 2024: Dua Lipa in black Schiaparelli gown with gilded bones was best-dressed star at Golden Globes

Dua Lipa was among the long list of celebrities who attended the Golden Globe Awards 2024 at Beverly Hills today (January 8 IST). Dua, who was nominated for her song Dance the Night from Barbie for the Best Original Song category, was one of the best-dressed stars at the award ceremony. The Houdini singer chose a gorgeous attire by the avant-garde Italian haute couture house - Schiaparelli - for the red carpet ceremony. She wore a black gown decked in extravagant details reminiscent of Schiaparelli's signature design elements. Scroll through to check out what she wore. Dua Lipa attends the Golden Globe Awards 2024. (AFP)

Dua Lipa in black Schiaparelli gown at Golden Globe Awards 2024

Dua Lipa in black Schiaparelli gown attends the Golden Globes. (AFP )

At the Golden Globe Awards 2024, Dua Lipa once again proved that her red carpet sartorial choices are truly unmatched. The singer graced the star-studded soirée in an eye-catching gothic mermaid moment and made it to the best-dressed star list. The black velvet gown features a strapless neckline, a bustier hugging her enviable frame, embroidered bone designs in diamonds and gold, lace closure with gold eyelets on the back, and a unique "umbrella" volume at the hem.

Dua Lipa styled the ensemble with shoes from Jimmy Choo and archival Tiffany & Co. jewels from 1962, including an overlapping knot necklace, gold and diamond hoop earrings, and rings.

Lastly, she chose smudged eye shadow, feathered brows, mauve lip shade, blush on the cheekbones, mascara on the lashes, and highlighter on the contours for the glam picks. Blood red manicure and burgundy locks left open in a centre parting gave her red carpet look a finishing touch.

Apart from Dua Lipa's Dance the Night from Barbie, 'What Was I Made For?' by Billie Eilish and Finneas from Barbie, 'Addicted to Romance' by Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa from She Came to Me, 'Road to Freedom' by Lenny Kravitz from Rustin, 'Peaches' by Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond and John Spiker from The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and 'I'm Just Ken' by Andrew Wyatt and Mark Ronson from Barbie were also nominated for Best Original Song category. Billie Eilish and Finneas' song won the Golden Globe for the same.