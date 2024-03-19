Kiara Advani, Shehnaaz Gill, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor to Sushmita Sen; stars attend Fashion Awards. Who wore what

Last night, Bollywood celebs descended on the red carpet at the Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Awards 2024. Stars attended the award show dressed in their most glamorous gowns. The guest list included stars like Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday, Shehnaaz Gill, Janhvi Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Sushmita Sen, Shilpa Shetty, Shraddha Kapoor, Disha Patani, Medha Shankr, Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Bobby Deol, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, Rani Mukerji, and Manish Malhotra, among others. Some of these stars dazzled on the red carpet in show-stealing outfits. Scroll down to see who wore what. Kiara Advani, Shehnaaz Gill, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and Sushmita Sen pose for the paparazzi at the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icon Awards. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Who Wore What at the Fashion Awards

Kiara Advani

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Kiara Advani slipped into an ice blue gown for the Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Awards 2024. The actor chose a strapless floor-length dress featuring a plunging neckline, cut-outs on the corseted bodice, a drop sleeve, floor-grazing trains attached to the sleeve and her waist, and a front thigh-high slit. Pointed silver pumps, a sleek braided top knot, and striking glam rounded it off.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday dazzled at the Fashion Awards in a turquoise green sequinned coordinated cropped blouse and floor-length skirt. While the top features a round neckline, half-length sleeves, a fitted silhouette, and a short midriff-baring hem, the skirt has a metal embellishment on the waist, a front slit, a bodycon fitting, and a floor-length hem. She wore the ensemble with green strappy pumps, statement rings, dainty earrings, side-parted open wavy locks, and striking glam.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor posed for the paparazzi on the red carpet in a nude gown featuring halter spaghetti straps, a plunging sweetheart neckline, gathered details on the bust, beaded embroidery on a sheer overlay, a tulle train on the back, and a body-hugging fit. She complemented the gown with dainty ear studs, rings, a messy bun, and striking makeup.

Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor poses for the paparazzi at the Pinkvilla Screen And Style Icons Awards. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Karisma Kapoor was one of the best-dressed stars of the night. She looked glamorous as always in a black column gown featuring a strapless square neckline, floral embellishments on the bodice, a pleated skirt with side pockets, and a figure-skimming silhouette. She styled the ensemble with a centre-parted bun, dangling earrings, high heels, winged eyeliner, berry lip shade, rouge on the cheekbones, darkened brows, and mascara on the lashes.

Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill attended the Pinkvilla Style Awards in a sizzling red gown featuring scalloped spaghetti straps, a plunging neckline, a figure-hugging fitting, a backless design, and a floor-length hem. She styled the ensemble with a diamond ring, dainty ear studs, mascara on the lashes, red lip shade, winged eyeliner, darkened brows, rouge on the cheekbones, and a glowing face.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Newlyweds Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani attended the Fashion Awards in matching black attires. While Rahul wore a cropped blouse and a floor-length skirt to the event, Jackky complemented her in a black button-down shirt, straight-leg pants, and a long jacket. Rakul styled her red carpet look with gold bracelets, statement earrings, rings, black pumps, and a sleek top knot.

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty stole the show in an archival Mugler look at the Pinkvilla Style Awards. She wore a backless cropped blouse featuring padded raised shoulders, full-length sleeves, midriff-baring short hem, and a fitted design. Meanwhile, her bodycon floor-length skirt features cut-outs on the hips adorned with see-through structures. Black pumps and striking glam with a slick-back hairdo rounded it off.

Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen looked her elegant best in a strapless black velvet gown for attending the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards. Her dress features a pleated corset bodice, cinched waistline, ribbon closures on the back, a bodycon fit, and a front slit. She wore the gown with a choker necklace, emerald rings, centre-parted open locks, and striking glam.