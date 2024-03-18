Janhvi Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur on Lakme Fashion Week Day 5 set the ramp on fire with modern Indian ethnic wear: Watch

Janhvi Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur walked the ramp on Day 5 of the Fashion Design Council of India X Lakme Fashion Week. The two actors turned showstoppers for KALKI and set the ramp on fire dressed in modern Indian ethnic wear. They wore traditional ensembles from the brand's latest collection, INARA. While Janhvi Kapoor wore a maroon lehenga and blouse set, Aditya complemented her in a long jacket and suit set. Their ensembles are the perfect sartorial pick for weddings. If you are a bride and groom-to-be or even attending your best friend's wedding as a best man or bridesmaid, Janhvi and Aditya's outfits should be on your mood board. Aditya Roy Kapur and Janhvi Kapoor turn showstoppers at Lakme Fashion Week Day 5. (Instagram )

Janhvi Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur turn showstopper for KALKI at Lakme Fashion Week

KALKI unveiled their latest collection, INARA, at Lakme Fashion Week. INARA is a 'tribute to elegance, sophistication, and the timeless beauty of cherry blossoms, ushering in the essence of spring and the vibrancy of summer'. The line features garments meticulously crafted with 3D geometric and floral motifs, tassels, and fringes to add a touch of whimsy and allure. Additionally, the modern take on Indian wear makes the line relevant and timeless. Scroll through to read our detailed account of what the brand made Janhvi and Aditya wear.

Janhvi Kapoor's maroon lehenga set for Lakme Fashion Week Day 5 features a cropped blouse. It comes with a cowl neckline, a sleeveless design, an asymmetric curved hem, sequin embellishments on the borders, and a fitted silhouette. She wore the blouse with a matching lehenga skirt featuring a mermaid silhouette, a floor-length hem, a figure-hugging fit over the thighs, velvet flowers, sequin and beaded embellishments, and a high-rise waistline.

Janhvi styled the ensemble with high heels, statement rings, dainty earrings, a side-parted sleek bun inspired by the retro era, smoky eye shadow, winged eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, darkened brows, glossy pink lip shade, rouge on the cheekbones, and contoured face.

Meanwhile, Aditya Roy Kapur complemented Janhvi in an all-black attire featuring a collared button-down shirt and matching pants layered with a blazer and a long jacket. The jackets came adorned with shimmering sequins on the lapels. Lastly, he chose matching black dress shoes, a backswept hairdo, and a trimmed beard to round it off.