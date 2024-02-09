Janhvi Kapoor serves Valentine's Day energy in a red corset maxi that will help you own the night. It costs...

Janhvi Kapoor's sartorial prowess never fails to impress millions of her fans. The star's fashion repertoire ranges from sarees to bodycon gowns, breezy summer dresses, chic pantsuits, ethnic suits and more. So, it makes sense that her latest photoshoot has also the internet falling in love. With Valentine's Day almost here, the actor posted photos of herself dressed in a red lace corset maxi dress that was all about elegance and sensuality. The ensemble is perfect for V-Day celebrations with your partner. Scroll down to know its price. Janhvi Kapoor poses in a red corset maxi dress for a photoshoot. (Instagram)

Janhvi Kapoor serves Valentine's Day energy in a red corset gown

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram recently to share pictures of herself dressed in a red lace corset maxi dress. The actor captioned the post, "V day energy." It shows Janhvi posing for the camera in the gorgeous gown, which is from the shelves of the clothing label, Rasario. The seductive open back and the smooth satin embracing Janhvi's curves added the oomph factor to the ensemble. It is a great sartorial pick if you want to own the night during the V-day celebrations with your partner.

What is the price of Janhvi's dress?

The price of the red lace corset gown Janhvi Kapoor wore. (therasario.com)

Janhvi's floor-length gown is available on the Rasario website. It is called the Lace And Satin Corset Maxi Dress. Adding it to your collection will cost you USD 2,300 ( ₹1,90,846).

Coming to the design elements, Janhvi's deep red dress features a stunning off-shoulder neckline flaunting her decolletage, a lace corset moulding her to her torso, structured boning, lace-embroidered bands covering her arms, a mermaid fall in the satin skirt, a figure-hugging silhouette enhancing her enviable frame, a soft train, and a floor-length hem. She ditched any bold accessories with the ensemble, rounding off the look with high heels and an emerald ring.

Lastly, Janhvi chose soft-girl makeup to glam up her lace corset gown. She opted for subtle pink eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, darkened brows, heavy rouge on the cheekbones, soft freckles, deep rose pink shade plumping her lips, a dewy base, highlighter, and soft contouring. Side-parted and lightly-tousled open locks styled with soft blowout curls gave her look a finishing touch.