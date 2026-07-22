Step inside Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan’s colourful Scandi-chic Mumbai home designed by Sussanne Khan
Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan's Mumbai home blends refined luxury and comfort, featuring a minimalistic master bedroom designed by Sussanne Khan.
Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan's colourful abode in Mumbai is a beautiful marriage between pastel tones, tropical vibes, and minimalism that does not completely negate maximalistic aesthetics. In March 2022, the couple gave Architectural Digest India a home tour of their residence, which they posted on YouTube.
Also Read | Step inside Abhay Deol's unique glass house in Goa with no windows, where the forest becomes the interior
A tranquil sanctuary full of warmth, light, and plenty of love, the couple's home, made with pastel walls and pretty accents, is more English country jewel box than Mumbai duplex. Let's take a look inside:
A Scandi-chic sanctuary
In the video, the couple describes their design philosophy as a blend of cosy comfort and refined luxury, highlighting specific areas like a versatile green vanity room and a dedicated sports-themed living space.
Their residence features personal touches, including family heirlooms, travel souvenirs, and a gallery wall filled with wedding memories. A tropical-inspired bar area and a minimalist master bedroom ultimately make the home a multifunctional sanctuary that balances modern Scandinavian aesthetics with sentimental, private nooks, such as their private library. This cosy, cut-off space dedicated to their book collection also offers a view of the sea.
The bedroom and dining area
The couple revealed that the house was designed in collaboration with Quirk Studio, with a welcoming, lounge-like atmosphere with touches of luxury. Whereas their master bedroom – a minimalistic and luxurious space – was designed by Sussanne Khan as a wedding gift.
The dining and bar area features unique elements, including a marble-top table with wood borders and a stone centre, mirroring the materials used in the rest of the house and the entrance flooring. Nearby, the bar area incorporates tropical prints on the walls to give the space a distinct character. A black rug, leather accents, and an emphasis on comfort create a space to relax and have fun.
An informal living room
Designed specifically for watching sports and movies, this space centres around a large television and a comfortable L-shaped sofa. It includes large pillows that can be thrown on the floor to create a warm, cosy environment for guests.
Meanwhile, a vanity room, which the couple calls ‘green room’, is a multifunctional personal space painted in a rich, royal green. It houses Anushka’s personal paintings and sentimental items, such as a vintage camera that belonged to Aditya’s grandfather. Additionally, a dedicated wall displays the couple's wedding photos and family portraits.
According to the couple, throughout the home, they aimed for a balance where they could feel comfortable enough to "put your feet out" while still enjoying a "hoity-toity" sense of luxury in specific areas.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More