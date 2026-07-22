Step inside Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan’s colourful Scandi-chic Mumbai home designed by Sussanne Khan

Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan's colourful abode in Mumbai is a beautiful marriage between pastel tones, tropical vibes, and minimalism that does not completely negate maximalistic aesthetics. In March 2022, the couple gave Architectural Digest India a home tour of their residence, which they posted on YouTube.

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A tranquil sanctuary full of warmth, light, and plenty of love, the couple's home, made with pastel walls and pretty accents, is more English country jewel box than Mumbai duplex. Let's take a look inside:

A Scandi-chic sanctuary In the video, the couple describes their design philosophy as a blend of cosy comfort and refined luxury, highlighting specific areas like a versatile green vanity room and a dedicated sports-themed living space.

Their residence features personal touches, including family heirlooms, travel souvenirs, and a gallery wall filled with wedding memories. A tropical-inspired bar area and a minimalist master bedroom ultimately make the home a multifunctional sanctuary that balances modern Scandinavian aesthetics with sentimental, private nooks, such as their private library. This cosy, cut-off space dedicated to their book collection also offers a view of the sea.