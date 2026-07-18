Step inside social media influencer and Lock Upp star Riyaz Ali's stylish home, where modern luxury meets youthful charm

One of the standout features of the living room is the open display niches that feature a few decorative items and his awards and accolades. The lighting of the house is layered beautifully with numerous recessed LED downlights, and a sculptural circular chandelier hangs centrally.

Riyaz Ali’s house features an earthy neutral palette with warm beige walls, greige cabinetry, champagne-gold undertones in the decor, matte black accents, and white flooring. The living room features a long and rectangular layout with one side of the room almost entirely occupied by floor-to-ceiling curtains, while the other side houses the entertainment unit and decorative shelving.

Social media influencer and Lock Upp star Riyaz Ali gave a house tour to Farah Khan and her cook Dilip on July 17, 2026. From a million followers to a reality show star, Riyaz Ali has come a long way. Let’s take a closer look at his stylish home in Mumbai , which delights with a contemporary luxury aesthetic and warm, hotel-inspired interiors.

The dining area transitions seamlessly from the living room. It features a white marble or engineered stone top, black base, and clean contemporary edges. The chairs are especially elegant with grey velvet upholstery, diamond-quilted stitching on the back, and a rounded backrest.

Riyaz Ali’s foyer area features a decorative floor vase, tall dried stems, a small indoor plant , and wall panelling. The home exudes the feel of a modern luxury apartment inspired by upscale hotels and contemporary urban residences.

The kitchen follows a galley layout. Everything is arranged efficiently along two parallel counters. The cabinets are finished in matte beige and greige laminate. This gives the kitchen an expensive appearance without being overly patterned.

Who is Riyaz Ali? Born on September 14, 2004, Riyaz Ali is an Indian-Bhutanese actor, social media influencer, and content creator who gained attention as a contestant on Lock Upp Season 2, a Netflix India reality show hosted by Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan.

Known for his lip-sync and dance videos, he boasts an Instagram following of over 27 million. As the youngest contestant on the show, Riyaz became one of the most talked-about members. However, his journey on the show was just two weeks. He showcased resilience, addressed controversies, and received notable praise from host Kangana Ranaut.