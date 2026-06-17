Social media influencer Orry earned ₹76 lakh from a single reel; charges ₹15-20 lakh to attend weddings, parties

The question of what exactly Orry does for a living has been raised multiple times. The social media influencer has often been asked about his profession on talk shows, but his answers have usually been vague and layered. However, in a recent interaction, Orry opened up about how he makes money and shared insights into how he has turned his personal brand and online popularity into a highly profitable business. Orry beaks down his earnings in recent interaction. (Instagram/@Orry)

Made ₹ 76 lakh from one reel Orry recently appeared on the Learn by KK Create podcast hosted by Kavya Karnatac and revealed that a large portion of his earnings comes from brand collaborations and paid appearances. "Last month I made ₹76 lakhs on just one deal, like one reel," he said while talking about brand partnerships and sponsored content.

' ₹ 15 to ₹ 25 lakh to attend private events' Orry has successfully translated his online popularity and personal branding into a thriving business. He shared that he charges between ₹15 lakh and ₹25 lakh to attend private events and make appearances at lunches, dinners, birthday parties, weddings, and other social gatherings.

He said, "For ₹15 to ₹25 lakhs, you can buy me for lunch, you can buy me for dinner, I'll come to your wedding, I'll come to your birthday, and I'll give a speech as if we're childhood friends, I'll hang out with you and have shots with your parents, and touch everyone you want. It's an experience you can buy."

Orry on his signature pose Orry also spoke about his now-famous signature pose and compared himself to Shah Rukh Khan, claiming that only two people in India are known for their poses — him and Shah Rukh Khan.

However, while discussing who manages his finances, Orry admitted that he takes a traditional approach and lets his parents handle his money. He also revealed that he will "never grow out of that."

About Orry For the unversed, Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, has over 2.5 million followers on Instagram. He is often seen partying with celebrities and attending high-profile Bollywood events. He is also believed to be a part of the Ambani family's inner circle and, according to reports, is employed as a Special Project Manager in the Chairperson's Office at Reliance Industries Limited.

Orry is frequently spotted at Ambani family events and first rose to fame after being photographed with Bollywood celebrities during vacations and other high-profile gatherings. He is often seen posing with Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, and several other celebrities. He is particularly known for his signature pose, in which he places his hand on a celebrity's chest while posing for pictures.