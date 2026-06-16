Rihanna shows off her ₹2.2 crore diamond bracelet, reveals it was gifted by the Ambani family

In the video posted by the Instagram page The People Gallery, the global superstar gave a rundown on her fashion and detailed her look for the day. She was seen in a double-denim outfit and carried a Celine bag. Rihanna also said that her hair and makeup was from her own brand Fenty beauty and she did it on her own without any glam team to help her out.

Earlier this year, in April, the Ambani family hosted global music icon Rihanna at their residence, Antilia , in Mumbai, offering her a warm welcome rooted in Indian culture and hospitality. Turns out, the Ambani family also gifted the singer a diamond bracelet. Rihanna showed how she accessorised the stunning bracelet with her everyday outfit in a new video that has surfaced on Instagram.

The singer then held her wrist out towards the camera and gave fans a closer look at a sparkling diamond tennis bracelet among her jewellery stack. She pointed that out and said, “That's from the Ambanis. In India.”

More details Soon, celebrity jewellery expert Priyanshu Goel noted the stunning piece on their Instagram page and shared that the diamond accessory is valued at around ₹2.2 crore. “Estimated to be worth around ₹2.2 crore, it’s a perfect example of why the tennis bracelet is one of the most iconic jewellery designs ever made simple, elegant, and timeless,” read the caption.

“How generous! I love the Ambanis and I love Rihanna!! Gorgeous jewellery!” reacted a fan in the comments. “She is the epitome of a calm flex,” said another. A second fan said, “No glam team?! She’s just so beautiful.”

In April, the Ambani family hosted Rihanna for a celebration, where she performed aarti and danced in a stunning brown dress, embracing festive vibes. She was in Mumbai for an event linked to her beauty brand Fenty Beauty, marking her return to India two years after her widely discussed performance in Jamnagar in 2024, which drew global attention.

During her performance for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations, Rihanna combined elements of her fast-paced Super Bowl routine with dance steps that she had learned from choreographer Parris Goebel. In the same order as she did in February of last year, she sang Work, Wild Thoughts, Birthday Cake, Pour It Up, and Pose. After the final song, the Ambani family came out on stage with her for an adorable hug and picture.