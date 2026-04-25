Isha Ambani serves soft couture magic in dreamy baby blue Dior gown and sparkling diamond earrings at Fenty Beauty event

The dress is defined by its clever play on proportions and contrasting elements, most notably the graphic black satin neck ribbon. This sharp, tailored detail provides a masculine-meets-feminine edge that grounds the delicate nature of the beaded lace.

Isha made a definitive fashion statement in a masterpiece from the Dior Spring 2026 collection. The gown is a breathtaking display of artisanal craftsmanship, featuring an ethereal sea-foam blue palette adorned with thousands of hand-sewn floral appliqués and shimmering sequins. This celestial-inspired embroidery creates a rich, multi-dimensional texture that captures the light with every movement, embodying the romantic yet modern spirit.

Isha Ambani arrived at the Fenty Beauty launch looking absolutely stunning, once again serving her signature high-fashion glam. She consistently delivers couture statement looks paired with exquisite jewellery. Her latest appearance was no exception, as she stepped out in a striking baby blue gown complemented by dazzling, blingy jewels that are sure to inspire fashion notes. Let’s take a closer look at her ensemble. (Also read: Rihanna lights up Mumbai in two couture statement looks, elevated by Manish Malhotra jewels at Fenty Beauty event. Pics )

Furthermore, the skirt features a daring architectural shift, utilizing a sheer illusion panel at the mid-thigh that transitions into a heavy, textured hemline. This "floating" effect adds a contemporary twist to the classic silhouette, marking a departure from traditional evening wear into the realm of avant-garde luxury.

How she styled her look To complement the intricate detail of the gown, Isha’s beauty look remained understated and "clean." Her hair was styled in a sleek, center-parted blowout that felt effortless and fresh, while her makeup focused on a radiant, dewy complexion and a soft rose-toned lip.

By keeping her accessories minimal, opting for classic diamond drop earrings and a few select rings, she allowed the high-neckline and the gown's complex beadwork to remain the undisputed focal points of the ensemble.

About Isha Ambani Isha Ambani is the eldest daughter of industrialist Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani. She has two brothers, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani. In December 2018, she married Anand Piramal, the son of billionaire Ajay Piramal.

Their pre-wedding festivities gained worldwide attention, highlighted by a special performance from Beyoncé and attended by high-profile guests including Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Nick Jonas, and Hillary Clinton. Later, in November 2022, Isha stepped into motherhood with the arrival of her twins, Krishna and Aadiya.