Orry launches attacks at Dhruv Rathee, calls him ‘anti-national’ again: Covers topics when it fits his narrative

Content creator Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry, has reignited his public feud with YouTuber and political commentator Dhruv Rathee, launching a fresh attack on him during a recent conversation. Orry called Dhruv “anti-national” and claimed that he only discusses issues that fit his preferred narrative. Orry recently appeared on a podcast where he spoke about Dhruv Rathee and revealed why he doesn’t like him.

Orry takes fresh dig at Dhruv Rathee Orry recently appeared on the KK Create podcast, where he spoke about Dhruv and revealed why he doesn’t like him. Orry said, “I don’t like him, and I don’t like him because he used me as a thumbnail on his video, so I got tricked into watching his video, and I was there for two seconds. You used me as clickbait and tricked me into watching a 20-minute video, which is not even about me. That was torture for me.”

The internet personality accused Dhruv of pushing a one-sided narrative, saying he only takes up issues that fit his perspective.

“I feel he covers topics very conveniently when it fits his narrative. I don't know what his topics are exactly because I don't follow everything, but he'll say something weird that doesn't make sense, and when he should be covering something, he just won't cover it. I just don't like the guy. Either you look bad, or your AI looks cheap,” Orry shared.

Orry went on to reveal the nickname he uses for Dhruv, mentioning that he calls Dhruv Rathee “'Dhruv t**ti'. I saw that somewhere online, and I can't leave it”.

Orry’s previous feud with Dhruv Last year, Orry had come out in support of his friend Janhvi Kapoor after Dhruv Rathee released a video, titled The FAKE Beauty of Bollywood Celebrities, in which he claimed the actor had gone under the knife. Orry didn’t hold back and took a swipe at Dhruv and called him “anti-nationalist”.

Orry expressed his views in the comment section of a reel on Instagram talking about the video. Coming out in support of Janhvi, Orry commented, “She probably doesn’t even know who he is.”

Orry went on to call Dhruv “anti nationalist” and that he makes such videos for attention. In another comment, Orry wrote, “I myself only know him as that anti nationalist who complains about not getting papped at train station despite having followers.”

Dhruv Rathee earlier faced criticism from actors such as Rupali Ganguly and Gul Panag over his remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In a post on X, Dhruv had said, "Modi deserves to be humiliated everywhere he goes," while encouraging foreign journalists to question the Prime Minister during overseas visits. At that time, Gul reacted by saying disagreement with a Prime Minister or government was part of democracy, but reducing the office of India’s Prime Minister abroad "doesn't feel like the right thing or dissent" to her.