'Everyone thought he was making the biggest mistake': Man says friend quit ₹1.5 lakh Mumbai job, now earns ₹4 lakh

It concluded with the message, “Sometimes, success isn't about moving to the biggest city. It's about building something where you truly belong.”

The post further claimed, "Today, both restaurants are listed on Zomato and Swiggy, run by his employees, and generate enough profit for him to save around ₹3 lakh every month. He also invested ₹1.5 crore in fixed deposits, earning nearly ₹1 lakh every month in interest. His Mumbai salary was ₹1.5 lakh/month. Today, he earns around ₹4 lakh/month, owns his time, lives closer to family, and has no boss."

The post was shared by X user Ankit Pandey. In the caption, he wrote, "My friend quit his ₹1.5 lakh/month job in Mumbai. Everyone thought he was making the biggest mistake of his life. He sold his flat for ₹3 crore and moved back to his hometown. Instead of buying another luxury apartment, he bought land for ₹20 lakh, built a beautiful house for ₹50 lakh, and invested around ₹50 lakh to open two restaurants."

A post on X about leaving a high paying job in Mumbai for a quieter life in one's hometown has started a discussion about career choices, financial independence and what success really means. The user claimed that his friend walked away from a monthly salary of ₹1.5 lakh, only to build a life that now earns him significantly more while allowing him to spend more time with family.

Internet reacts The comments section reflected a mix of admiration and scepticism.

One user wrote, "If he sold his flat for ₹3 crore, he would have to pay capital gains tax first. So how did he invest the full ₹3 crore back in his hometown? And what about the home loan he took to buy that flat? How was that handled?"

Another commented, "It's a good idea, bro." A third remarked, "The ₹3 crore flat is doing the heavy lifting here, guys."

One user wrote, "Surviving in a metro on a single average salary, with no inheritance, no real social circle, and no genuine attachment to the city sounds like a miserable way to live."

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Others also shared financial advice. "Instead of fixed deposits, he should have gone for mutual funds," one user suggested. Another joked, "And both the GST and Income Tax departments would be happy too."

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)