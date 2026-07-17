Step inside Abhay Deol's unique glass house in Goa with no windows, where the forest becomes the interior

According to the actor, he chose the location for his home approximately 10 to 11 years ago. He was already very familiar with the neighbourhood, and his search ended with the very first property and plot he saw, which he immediately recognised as the perfect spot.

In an episode of Asian Paints' Where The Heart Is, posted four years ago on YouTube, Abhay gave a tour of his abode. A meditative oasis with a rustic vibe, his home is surrounded by lush greenery that extends even when you’re inside. Characterised by its simplicity and clean lines, the home features high ceilings and glass windows that always keep you close to nature.

No widows and only glass doors: Abhay Deol 's Goan home effortlessly brings the environment indoors, creating a beautiful space that embraces minimalism without forgetting traditional techniques or being too subtle, while also embracing modern architecture.

When building the house, the actor was very sure of bringing the environment into the house. So, he told his architect that he wanted to build a home with no windows. Therefore, it is essentially a ‘glass house in a forest’: no walls to hide behind, only floor-to-ceiling glass doors that swing open into the trees.

The details The actor also wanted high ceilings so that, when he entertains guests, his views wouldn't be obstructed by the ceiling; a triple-high-ceiling hall was created. The hall, which also serves as the actor's entertainment space and living room, is the anchor of the home.

Raw black granite floors, dark wood detailing, blue-painted walls, and deliberately exposed walls kept plain to add a rustic touch create a space that allows the forest outside to become part of the home. Clearly, when the view is the luxury, walls aren't a necessity. Nothing fights the green outside, because the forest is the interior.

While the interiors remain minimal, Abhay adds colour to his home through upholstery, including colourful couches, sofas with printed upholstery, a lavish dining table with colourful seating chairs, and artworks that add a vibrant touch. Planted pots connect the indoors with nature, while verandahs and a luxurious swimming pool enhance the harmony with the natural environment.