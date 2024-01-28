Janhvi Kapoor turns showstopper at Filmfare Awards Curtain Raiser fashion event for designers Shantanu and Nikhil: Watch

The 69th Filmfare Awards, with Gujarat Tourism, took place on January 28 at GIFT City in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. Many stars attended the Curtain Raiser event last night. As a part of the commencement, designers Shantanu & Nikhil presented a fashion show where actor Janhvi Kapoor turned showstopper. Janhvi turned showstopper and walked the ramp for Shantanu & Nikhil dressed in one of their creations. The dominant shade at the show was black and a few statement pieces in other shades, including the siren red. Scroll down to see what the showstopper wore. Janhvi Kapoor turns showstopper for Shantanu & Nikhil at Filmfare Awards. (Instagram)

Janhvi Kapoor turns showstopper at Filmfare Awards 2024

Designers Shantanu & Nikhil showcased their all-black collection at the Curtain Raiser of the 69th Filmfare Awards with Gujarat Tourism. Janhvi Kapoor walked the ramp for them dressed in a black gown from their label. The snippets feature her turning showstopper for the designers, posing with the other models, and greeting the audience with Nikhil. The designer dressed her in a velvet black gown styled with minimal accessories. Read our detailed description of Janhvi's look below (a perfect look for a cocktail party during the wedding season) and steal style ideas from her the next time you pick a gown for attending a shaadi.

Janhvi's black velvet gown features a wide neckline, a corseted bodice, structured boning to hug her torso, a broad corset belt over the gown, an embellished leather belt cinching her waist, a figure-hugging silhouette sculpting her enviable frame, mermaid fall for the skirt, a floor-sweeping hem length, sheer full-length sleeves, and wire embellishments on the cuffs and fingers.

Janhvi styled the gown with minimal accessories, including dainty earrings, rings, and matching black high heels. Lastly, she chose feathered brows, winged eyeliner, mauve pink eye shadow, blush on the cheeks, beaming highlighter, mascara on the lashes, and light contouring to glam up the gown. Side-parted tresses styled in blowout curls added definition to her elegant look.