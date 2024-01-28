Nick Jonas with Joe and Kevin, Malaika Arora, Sonam Kapoor and others attends Natasha Poonawalla's party: Who wore what

Natasha Poonawalla hosted a star-studded bash at her residence in Mumbai last night. Many stars attended the party dressed in their most fashionable looks, including the Jonas Brothers - who arrived in India for their performance at the Lollapalooza Festival. Apart from Nick Jonas (who is married to Priyanka Chopra), Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas, Malaika Arora, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, Madhuri Dixit, Amrita Arora, Shibani Dandekar, Bhumi Pednekar, Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth, and Orry attended the affair. Scroll down to see what these stars wore. Nick Jonas with Joe and Kevin, Malaika Arora, and Sonam Kapoor at Natasha Poonawalla's party. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

What stars wore at Natasha Poonawalla's party

Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Nick Jonas embraced the co-ord fashion statement for attending Natasha Poonawalla's party at her Mumbai residence. He wore a light yellow printed button-down shirt and baggy pants with white chunky sneakers, stacked bracelets, a silver chain, a trimmed beard, and a backswept hairdo. Meanwhile, Joe looked dapper in an all-denim look. He wore a floral-embroidered denim jacket, a matching fitted tee, and two-toned pinstriped flared pants. As for Kevin, he wore a pinstriped brown shirt and acid-washed denim jeans with suede boots.

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora broke the internet with her sizzling look in a denim bralette featuring a plunging V neckline and midriff-baring hem. Malaika paired it with a high-waisted mini skirt and tailored full-sleeve blazer featuring notch lapel collars. She styled the ensemble with gold-toned accessories, including a stylish mini bag, killer high-heels with chain-link straps, a choker, and a denim belt with a broad buckle. Lastly, smoky eye shadow, bold kohl-lined eyes, feathered brows, mascara on the lashes, glossy pink lip shade, a sleek ponytail, and a dewy blushed finish rounded it off.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor, with her husband Anand Ahuja, was ever the fashionista at Natasha Poonawalla's bash. The actor wore a black midi dress styled with a statement blazer featuring satin lapels, feathered tassels on the trims, an open front, full-length sleeves, and a tailored fit. She styled the ensemble with black heeled boots, see-through stockings, rings, a black velvet clutch, a statement-making neckpiece, diamond earrings, smoky eye shadow, kohled eyes, pulled-back ponytail, glossy caramel lips, and a dewy blush finish. Meanwhile, Anand wore a grey jacket, matching pants, a black shirt, and white-blue sneakers.

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar looked stylish at Natasha Poonawalla's party in a two-toned ensemble. She wore a turtleneck bubblegum pink bodysuit featuring full sleeves and a bodycon silhouette. She teamed the top with a black bodycon maxi skirt with an asymmetric waist and a floor-length hem. A black patterned clutch, statement earrings, rings, centre-parted blow-dried waves, pink lip shade, winged eyeliner, feathered brows, and minimal glam gave the finishing touch.

Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao Hydari arrived at Natasha Poonawalla's party with Siddharth. She wore a navy blue blazer with a neon pink printed design for the affair. A white bodycon tank top and high-waisted acid-washed flared blue denim jeans completed her ensemble. She styled the outfit with chunky white sneakers, gold hoop earrings, centre-parted open tresses, and minimal glam.