Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja attend Javed Akhtar's birthday bash; her stylish black suit encapsulates power dressing

Javed Akhtar celebrated his 79th birthday last night at Anil Kapoor's residence in Mumbai. Shabana Azmi, Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Zoya Akhtar, Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja, Boney Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, her husband Dr Shriram Nene and others attended the Bollywood lyricist's birthday. Javed also posed with his children, Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar, for the paparazzi. His close friends Boney Kapoor and Anil Kapoor also joined them. Sonam and Anand Ahuja arrived at the party dressed in stylish suits. Her ensemble stole the show. Check it out inside. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja attend Javed Akhtar's birthday bash.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's OOTD for Javed Akhtar's birthday bash

The paparazzi clicked Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja arriving for Javed Akhtar's birthday bash last night. They captured Sonam and Anand outside Anil Kapoor's residence and shared the snippets on social media. A post called them a 'power couple' and captioned the post, "#SonamKapoor and #AnandAhuja steal the spotlight with their impeccable style." While Anand wore a tan suit and a black polo shirt, Sonam looked stylish beside him in a statement black suit with eye-catching design elements. Read our detailed description of her look below.

Sonam's black suit features an oversized blazer and straight-fitted pants. While the jacket has padded shoulders, full-length sleeves, a plunging neckline, front button closure, side pockets, and a relaxed fit, the pants have a high-rise waist and cropped hems. The OTT tassel detail on the shoulders and the pants elevated Sonam's powersuit, turning it into a chic party look.

Sonam accessorised the ensemble with black loafers, statement rings, gold ear studs, and a shimmering silver embellished top-handle mini bag. Lastly, she chose smoky eye shadow, feathered brows, kohl-lined eyes, mascara on the lashes, rouge on the cheekbones, mocha brown lip shade, and a dewy bash. A centre-parted sleek bun gave the finishing touch to Sonam's party look.

Meanwhile, Anand complemented his wife in a tan suit featuring a notch lapel jacket with an open front, full-length sleeves and a tailored fit. A black fitted polo shirt, tan straight-fit pants, black dress shoes, and a salt-and-pepper beard rounded off the styling.