Inside Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and Malti's wholesome year-end vacation in Cabo: What the actor wore for holiday

Priyanka Chopra spent her year-end holidays with her family in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Priyanka went on a vacation with her husband, Nick Jonas, their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, her mom, and a few of the couple's friends. Priyanka also shared pictures from the vacation with her fans on Instagram. They give a glimpse of what the family did during the holiday and what Priyanka wore for the beach getaway. If you need inspiration for your beach wardrobe, scroll down to see what Priyanka wore. Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and Malti holiday in Cabo. (Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra holidays in Cabo with Malti and Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra posted pictures from Cabo with the caption, "Took some time to feed my soul. 2023 had me spent...maybe I still am. Here's to a 2024 highlighted by peace, respite, family, love, joy and community. Hold your loved ones close. We are very lucky if we can. Happy New Year." The post shows the couple chilling by the beach with their daughter Malti, Priyanka cuddling with her daughter, Priyanka and Nick's night-out fit, Priyanka soaking up some Vitamin D, and the family going sailing in the sea.

What did Priyanka Chopra wear on her Cabo vacation?

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, and Malti holiday in Cabo. (Instagram)

Priyanka's first outfit features her in a white linen shirt with an open front, styled with matching linen pants and a bralette. The second outfit shows the actor in a ribbed top featuring a cropped silhouette, a keyhole detail on the neckline, and criss-cross straps. She wore the blouse with a matching bodycon ribbed skirt, high heels, hoops, a dainty chain, rings, bracelets, open locks, plum lip shade, striking eye makeup, and darkened brows.

Priyanka Chopra slays holiday fashion goals. (Instagram)

Priyanka also wore steal-worthy swimwear during her Cabo vacation. The first look features her in a white swimsuit styled with a see-through crocheted long beach dress. She slipped into a sleeveless black monokini for the second look. It features a slit on the plunging neckline, high-leg cut-outs, and a bodycon fit. Lastly, the actor wore a cropped blouse, a linen white skirt, loafers, a straw hat, a choker, retro shades, open locks, and minimal glam for a click with her mom.