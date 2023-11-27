Priyanka Chopra at 2023 F1 Abu Dhabi GP hangs out with Orlando Bloom, Naomi Campbell; stuns in a thigh-slit dress: Watch

Priyanka Chopra was among several celebrities who attended the 2023 Formula 1 (F1) Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (GP). Pictures and videos of Priyanka from the racing event made it to social media and feature snippets of her hanging out with stars like Orlando Bloom, Naomi Campbell, will.i.am, and Chris Hemsworth, among others. Priyanka also scored an A from her fans for her quirky fashion choices for the occasion - the star wore a pink and black-coloured dress featuring a thigh-high slit. She teamed it with matching accessories. Scroll through to check out what Priyanka wore. Priyanka Chopra attends the 2023 Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. (Instagram/@jerryxmimi)

Priyanka Chopra attends the 2023 F1 Grand Prix Abu Dhabi

A fan page of Priyanka Chopra shared several snippets from the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Instagram. A few posts show her posing with Orland Bloom and greeting him at the racing event. Another featured Priyanka and Naomi Campbell having a conversation near the racing track. She also clicked a group photo which featured Chris Hemsworth and will.i.am. Fans loved Priyanka's look for the event and flooded the comments section with compliments. One wrote, "She is so gorgeous." Another wrote, “This woman [fire emoji] Ufff.”

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra chose a fitted maxi dress in a black and pink pattern for the Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi. The sleeveless ensemble features straps on the shoulders, a plunging neckline, an asymmetric hemline, and thigh-high slits on the sides. She wore the dress over matching tights. She wore black calf-length pointed leather boots featuring killer high heels for the finishing touch.

Priyanka accessorised the ensemble with minimal jewels, including a Bulgari bracelet watch, dainty gold hoop earrings, black-tinted broad sunglasses, and rings. Lastly, she chose mascara on the lashes, subtle smoky eye shadow, feathered brows, rouge on the cheeks, a glowing base, mauve lip shade, and beaming highlighter. Side-parted open locks with well-defined waves rounded off her Formula 1 look.

What do you think of Priyanka's outfit?