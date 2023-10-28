MAMI Film Festival Best-Dressed: Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor, and others stun in glamorous outfits; who wore what

The Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2023 was held in Mumbai last night at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC). The event was a star-studded affair with the biggest names from the entertainment industry in attendance, including Priyanka Chopra (who flew from the US for the event), Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Karan Johar, Sonam Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, Sharvari Wagh, Sunny Leone, Tejasswi Prakash, Diana Penty, Ekta Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa, Sanya Malhotra, Jim Sarbh, Riteish Deshmukh, and more stars. All the celebrities arrived at the film festival dressed in glamorous ensembles. However, a few stole the show with their chic looks. Thus, they star in our best-dressed list. Check out what these best-dressed stars wore to the event. Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor: The best dressed stars at the Jio MAMI Film Festival. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Best-dressed stars at Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2023: Who wore what

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra arrived in the country recently, and last night, she attended the Jio MAMI Film Festival. The star stole the show with her glamorous look at the event dressed in a Tony Ward couture gown and Bulgari jewels. The sleeveless ivory ensemble features tiered ruffles and sequin embellishments on the front. The halter neckline and the bodycon silhouette stole the show. Priyanka styled the ensemble with a silk cape jacket layered on her shoulders, killer high heels, a Serpentine bracelet, dainty earrings, rings, striking glam, side-parted sleek hairdo, and glossy mauve lip shade.

Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan attended the Jio MAMI Film Festival in a black Rajesh Pratap Singh gown featuring a plunging V neckline, a knotted design on the front, a relaxed silhouette, hot pink-coloured full-length sleeves, an asymmetric hemline, and a cinched waistline. She glammed up the ensemble with killer high heels, statement earrings, back-swept hairdo, shimmery eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, glossy pink lip shade, blushed cheeks, beaming highlighter, and darkened brows.

Karisma Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan

Karisma Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan arrived at the Jio MAMI Film Festival in coordinated ivory looks. While Karisma stole the show with her embellished full-sleeved blouse and sequinned chiffon saree adorned in black dot and hash-shaped diamantes, Saif wore a white kurta, straight-fitted pants, a beige bandhgala jacket, and a blush pink silk pocket square. Karisma styled her look with a black clutch, high heels, a side-parted braided bun, and striking glam picks.

Sonam Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor

Sisters Sonam Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor arrived at the film festival dressed in head-turning gowns. While Sonam wore a statement-making black velvet gown featuring puffed sleeves, a plunging neckline, a bodycon fitting, and pearl-embellished strings attached to the hem, Shanaya stunned in a turquoise corseted dress featuring spaghetti straps, a fitted bodice, and a figure-hugging silhouette. Sonam styled her striking look with an OTT pearl necklace, matching earrings, high heels, bold red lips, and a centre-parted sleek bun.

Sharvari Wagh

Sharvari Wagh attended the event in a mauve statement saree featuring a sequin design, a plunging neckline blouse, a corseted bodice, and a figure-sculpting silhouette. She styled the ensemble with minimal jewels, glowing skin, centre-parted open wavy locks, winged eyeliner, and feathered brows.

Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria made a statement at the Jio MAMI Film Festival red carpet in a modern yet traditional ensemble featuring a heavily-embellished corset blouse, a wrap skirt, and a cape jacket. She styled the look with a potli bag matching her outfit, high heels, statement earrings, rings, a messy bun, shimmery eye shadow, winged eyeliner, glowing blushed skin, and a mauve lip shade.

