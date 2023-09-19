Ganesh Chaturthi: Ananya Panday, Ram Charan welcome Ganpati Bappa; Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor share wish

The ten-day festival of Ganesh Chaturthi begins today, September 19. Hindus celebrate the auspicious occasion to mark Lord Ganesha's birth anniversary. On the first day of Ganesh Chaturthi, devotees bring Ganpati Bappa home and perform the Sthapana rituals. Celebrities are also marking the festival with their loved ones. Stars like Ananya Panday and Ram Charan gave a glimpse into their celebrations by sharing snippets on social media. Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor and Malaika Arora wished their followers a 'Happy Ganesh Chaturthi'. Scroll through to see how your favourite stars are ringing in Lord Ganesha's birth anniversary. Ananya Panday and Ram Charan with their families welcome Ganpati Bappa home. (Instagram)

Stars celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi 2023

Ananya Panday and her family welcomed Ganpati Bappa home today and shared the pictures on Instagram with the caption, "Welcome home Bappa [heart emojis]." The post shows Ananya - dressed in an ethnic look - posing in front of Lord Ganesha's idol while joining her hands, a click of Ganpati Bappa's idol placed inside her home's puja area, and a photo of Ananya's family celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi.

Ram Charan and his wife, Upasana Kamineni, posted pictures of their family celebrating their daughter Klin Kaara's first Vinayaka Chavithi. The actor also penned a note in Telugu to wish his followers well. The caption, translated in English, reads, "Happy Vinayaka Chavithi to all! With the blessings of Lord Vigneshwara, I pray that all the problems will be removed from your lives and good luck will come to everyone! This time is special...Celebrating first Ganesh Chavithi with little 'Klin Kaara'." He added, "Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to ALL! Celebrating the First Festival with the little 'klin Kaara' this year." The post shows the family posing with Klin Kaara while standing in front of Lord Ganesha's idol.

Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, and Malaika Arora's wish on Ganesh Chaturthi. (Instagram)

Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, and Malaika Arora marked Ganesh Chaturthi by wishing their followers on Instagram stories. Alia's wish featured a painting of Lord Ganesha with the caption, "Wishing you all a very happy Ganesh Chaturthi! Ganpati Bappa Morya." Kareena shared a photo of Lord Ganesha's idol and captioned it, "Happy Ganesh Chaturthi." As for Malaika's wish, she wrote, “Happy Ganesh Chaturthi. May the remover of obstacles, keeps you trouble free. May his blessings be bestowed on all of us.”

Govinda, his wife, Rakul Preet Singh, and Jackky Bhagnani stepped out in Mumbai to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi and bring Ganpati Bappa home. The paparazzi clicked them in the city.

How are you celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi this year?