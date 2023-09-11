Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 calendar: Know the starting and end date of the auspicious 10-day Ganeshotsav festival
The auspicious Ganesh Chaturthi marks the birth of Lord Ganesha. Check out the calendar to know the start and end date of the 10-day Ganeshotsav festival.
The auspicious and joyous festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is almost here. Also known as Vinayak Chaturthi, devotees of Lord Ganesha are gearing up to mark the day with much pomp. The festival lasts ten days and marks the birth of Lord Ganesha - called Ganeshotsav. It is observed every year on the Chaturthi tithi of Shukla Paksha. Hindus believe that Lord Ganesha descends on Earth during these ten-day celebrations of Ganeshotsav to bless his devotees. On the last day of Ganesh Chaturthi, known as Ganesh Visarjan or Anant Chaturdashi, Lord Ganesha returns to Mount Kailash to his parents, Lord Shiva and Paravati.
(Also Read | Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Date, shubh muhurat, history, significance and all you need to know about Ganeshotsav)
Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 calendar: Start and end dates
According to Drik Panchang, Ganesh Chaturthi, or the 10-day Ganeshotsav, will begin on September 19, Tuesday, this year. The festival will conclude with Ganesh Visarjan on September 28, Thursday.
Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 Shubh Muhurat
The Chaturthi tithi will begin on September 18 at 12:39 pm and end on September 19 at 1:43 pm, Drik Panchang says. Meanwhile, the citywise shubh muhurat for Vinayaka Chaturthi is as follows:
11:15 am, September 18, to 01:41 pm, September 19 - Pune
11:01 am, September 18, to 01:28 pm, September 19 - New Delhi
10:50 am, September 18, to 01:16 pm, September 19 - Chennai
11:07 am, September 18, to 01:34 pm, September 19 - Jaipur
10:57 am, September 18, to 01:23 pm, September 19 - Hyderabad
11:02 am, September 18, to 01:29 pm, September 19 - Gurugram
11:03 am, September 18, to 01:30 pm, September 19 - Chandigarh
10:17 am, September 18, to 12:44 pm, September 19 - Kolkata
11:19 am, September 18, to 01:43 pm, September 19 - Mumbai
11:01 am, September 18, to 01:26 pm, September 19 - Bengaluru
11:20 am, September 18, to 01:43 pm, September 19 - Ahmedabad
11:01 am, September 18, to 01:28 pm, September 19 - Noida
Meanwhile, the celebrations for Ganesh Chaturthi begin days before the festival actually kickstarts - the artisans start making Ganesha idols, and devotees begin shopping. Additionally, during the Ganeshotsav, there are four main rituals which are performed during the 10-day long festival - Pranapratishhtha, Shhodashopachara, Uttarpuja, and Ganpati Visarjan.