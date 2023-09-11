Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 calendar: Know the starting and end date of the auspicious 10-day Ganeshotsav festival

The auspicious and joyous festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is almost here. Also known as Vinayak Chaturthi, devotees of Lord Ganesha are gearing up to mark the day with much pomp. The festival lasts ten days and marks the birth of Lord Ganesha - called Ganeshotsav. It is observed every year on the Chaturthi tithi of Shukla Paksha. Hindus believe that Lord Ganesha descends on Earth during these ten-day celebrations of Ganeshotsav to bless his devotees. On the last day of Ganesh Chaturthi, known as Ganesh Visarjan or Anant Chaturdashi, Lord Ganesha returns to Mount Kailash to his parents, Lord Shiva and Paravati. The Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, one of the oldest and most popular Ganesh mandals in Mumbai, unveiled the first look of its 14-foot-tall idol of Lord Ganesha on Monday, two days before the 10-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in Mumbai. The festival begins on August 31.(ANI)

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 calendar: Start and end dates

According to Drik Panchang, Ganesh Chaturthi, or the 10-day Ganeshotsav, will begin on September 19, Tuesday, this year. The festival will conclude with Ganesh Visarjan on September 28, Thursday.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 Shubh Muhurat

The Chaturthi tithi will begin on September 18 at 12:39 pm and end on September 19 at 1:43 pm, Drik Panchang says. Meanwhile, the citywise shubh muhurat for Vinayaka Chaturthi is as follows:

11:15 am, September 18, to 01:41 pm, September 19 - Pune

11:01 am, September 18, to 01:28 pm, September 19 - New Delhi

10:50 am, September 18, to 01:16 pm, September 19 - Chennai

11:07 am, September 18, to 01:34 pm, September 19 - Jaipur

10:57 am, September 18, to 01:23 pm, September 19 - Hyderabad

11:02 am, September 18, to 01:29 pm, September 19 - Gurugram

11:03 am, September 18, to 01:30 pm, September 19 - Chandigarh

10:17 am, September 18, to 12:44 pm, September 19 - Kolkata

11:19 am, September 18, to 01:43 pm, September 19 - Mumbai

11:01 am, September 18, to 01:26 pm, September 19 - Bengaluru

11:20 am, September 18, to 01:43 pm, September 19 - Ahmedabad

11:01 am, September 18, to 01:28 pm, September 19 - Noida

Meanwhile, the celebrations for Ganesh Chaturthi begin days before the festival actually kickstarts - the artisans start making Ganesha idols, and devotees begin shopping. Additionally, during the Ganeshotsav, there are four main rituals which are performed during the 10-day long festival - Pranapratishhtha, Shhodashopachara, Uttarpuja, and Ganpati Visarjan.