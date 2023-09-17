Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Best wishes, images, messages and greetings to share with friends and family

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Ganesh Chaturthi, a major Hindu festival, is just around the corner. Also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi or Ganesh Utsav, devotees spend 10 days commemorating the birth of Lord Ganesha. The event is celebrated in the Shukla Paksha of the Bhadrapada month on Chaturthi Tithi (August or September). This year it will be celebrated with a lot of pomp and enthusiasm from September 19 to September 28. Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most popular celebrations in India, especially in Maharashtra and neighbouringstates like Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Goa, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu. The most revered of all Hindu deities is Lord Ganesh, who is recognised as the remover of all barriers. Celebrate the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi by sharing some heartwarming messages, wishes, greeting and images. (HT Photo)

On this day, the clay idols of Ganesha are set up both privately in people's homes and publicly in elaborate pandals and are worshipped on a daily basis for a period of 10 days. Along with prayers and fasting, daily prasad is prepared, including delicacies such as modaka, believed to be Ganesha's favourite sweet. The festival comes to an end on the tenth day when the idol is taken out in a procession through the streets and immersed in the nearby waterways. (Also read: Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Date, shubh muhurat, history, significance and all you need to know about Ganeshotsav )

If you and your loved ones are celebrating Vinayaka Chaturthi, here is a collection of best wishes, pictures, greetings and messages to share on Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram and other social media platforms.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 Images, Wishes, Greetings, Messages:

As we welcome Lord Ganesha into our homes and hearts, may he bless you with love, peace, and endless joy. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

Ganesh Chaturthi is also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi. (HT Photo)

May the divine blessings of Lord Ganesha bring you strength, courage, and wisdom to overcome life's challenges. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

On this occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, I wish Lord Ganpati visits your home with bags full of happiness, prosperity, and peace. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

Vinayaka Chaturthi is an auspicious ten-day Hindu festival. (HT photo)

Wish you a beautiful, colourful and cheerful Ganesh Chaturthi. May this festive occasion bring along many more smiles and many more celebrations for you.

Wishing a beautiful, colourful, and cheerful Ganesh Chaturthi to everyone, May this festive occasion bring along many smiles and many more celebrations for you. Happy Ganeshotsav 2023.

Ganesh Chaturthi marks the birth of Lord Ganesh.(HT Photo )

Let us offer prayers to Lord Ganesh with all our hearts and the best of our intentions to seek his blessings and love for a beautiful life. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.

This Ganesh Chaturthi, let us worship Lord Ganesha from the bottom of our hearts and pray that he destroys all evil and sorrows. Ganpati Bappa Morya!

During this festival, devotees bring Lord Ganesh idols to their homes and worship the god of wisdom(HT photo)

When we have Ganapati Bappa in our hearts, there is nothing to worry about in life. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to you and your loved ones.

May Lord Ganesha, the Vighnaharta, remove all obstacles and sorrows from our lives. Om Ganpati namo namah. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.

This year, Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on September 19.(HT Photo)

Ganpati Bappa Morya! Mangal Murti Morya! May the lord of auspiciousness bestow his favour upon you. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

Lord Ganesha, as per belief, is also known as Vighnaharta or the one who removes all obstacles.(HT photo)

Wishing you a Ganesh Chaturthi filled with the sweet melodies of bhajans and the warmth of family gatherings. May Lord Ganesha's blessings be with you always.

Let's welcome Lord Ganesha into our hearts with devotion and love. May He bestow his blessings upon you and your loved ones. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!