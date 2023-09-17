Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: The special time of the year is here. Every year, Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated with a whole lot of pomp and grandeur all over the country. From installing huge idols of Lord Ganesha to having a pompous Ganesh Visarjan after ten days, the devotees pray to Lord Ganesha for happiness, wealth and prosperity. Ganesh Chaturthi commemorates the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha and is celebrated by the devotees all over the country. Karnataka, Maharashtra and Telengana celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with more pomp. Especially in cities such as Mumbai, Pune and Hyderabad, Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated as a ten-day festival. Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 bhog: Lord Ganesha's 6 favourite foods that you can offer(pexels)

Lord Ganesha is known for having a sweet tooth. For ten days, different types of bhogs are prepared with his favourite dishes. Here are a few dishes that you can add to the bhog for the festival:

Modak: One of Lord Ganesha's most favourite foods is modak. Modaks for rice flour dumplings with sweet fillings that are steamed to perfection. Most of Ganesha's idols can be seen holding a modak.

Pooran poli: It is a roti made with wheat flour which is then stuffed with sweet fillings such as jaggery and coconut. Pooran poli is a quintessential dish prepared in homes during Ganesh Chaturthi.

Ladoo: Another dish absolutely loved by Lord Ganesha. Made of gram, flour, rava, ghee and sugar, these sweet balls are savoured by lord Ganesha, and also by his devotees.

Peda: A type of milk sweet prepared by Ganesh Chaturthi, Peda consists of milk, cardamom, flour, sugar and dry fruits.

Bananas: Lord Ganesha is also known as the elephant-headed God. Hence, his love for bananas come to us as no surprise. It is also a ritual to make a garland with bananas, banana leaves and stems and offer it to the lord during Ganesh Chaturthi.

Payasam: Especially in South India, payasam or rice pudding is prepared with milk, rice, sugar, coconut, jaggery and cardamom.

