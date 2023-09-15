Excitement is in the air for the 10-day long Hindu festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, with several people making clay idols of Ganesha and painting them while food offerings which are known to be loved by Ganesha are placed in front of the idol and these include modak, shrikhand, payasam, coconut rice, motichoor laddoo and other sweets. Make this Ganesh Chaturthi a truly delicious and spiritually enriching festival by trying the 8 recipes below that will not only tantalise your taste buds but also symbolise the love and devotion that devotees pour into their celebrations. Ganesh Chaturthi special: 8 recipes from ring samosa to almond and amaranth ladoos (HT)

Chocolate Coconut Laddoo

Chocolate Coconut Laddoo (Puja Darshan)

Ingredients:

2 cup freshly grated coconut

1/2 cup condensed Milk

100 gm semi-sweet dark chocolate

1/4 cup melted white chocolate

Method:

Dry roast the grated coconut in a pan over low heat for approximately 3-4 minutes.

Once the coconut is adequately roasted, transfer it to a bowl and allow it to cool completely.

Grind the roasted coconut into a fine powder and place it on a plate.

Mix the ground coconut powder with condensed milk until well combined.

Take portions of the mixture, shape it into round ladoos, using a touch of ghee on your palms to prevent sticking. Place the laddoos in the refrigerator for about 30 minutes to firm up.

While the coconut balls are chilling, melt dark chocolate for coating.

Remove the coconut balls from the freezer and, one at a time, dip each into the melted chocolate. Ensure they are evenly coated.

Gently tap off any excess chocolate and place the chocolate-coated balls on a sheet of parchment paper. Repeat the same coating process for the remaining laddoos.

Drizzle melted white chocolate over the chocolate-coated laddoos for an extra touch of flavor and decoration.

Chill the laddoos until the chocolate hardens (which should take 15 minutes) and enjoy tasting them!

(Recipe by Puja Darshan)

2. Rajgire Ka Thepla

Rajgire Ka Thepla (Sanjeev Kapoor)

Ingredients:

2 cups of rajgira flour (plus extra for dusting)

Rock salt, to taste

1 inch piece of grated ginger

1 tsp of sesame seeds

2 green chillies, chopped

2 medium-sized potatoes, boiled and mashed

2 tbsp of yogurt

3 tbsp of ghee (plus extra for shallow frying)

2 tbsp of freshly chopped coriander leaves

Method:

Place ragjira atta in a mixing bowl. Add rock salt, ginger, sesame seeds, and green chillies to it.

Now, add mashed potatoes, yogurt, 3 tbsp of ghee, and finely chopped coriander leaves into the bowl. Gradually knead the mixture into a semi-soft dough, adding water as needed. Cover the dough and set it aside for approximately half an hour.

Next, divide the dough into ten to twelve equal portions. Roll each portion into round balls.

Dust them lightly with rajgira atta and flatten them into diskettes on a floured surface.

Heat the pan and cook theplas on both sides, using ghee as required for shallow frying.

Once cooked, serve the hot theplas with a side of yogurt!

3. Ring Samosa:

Ring Samosa (Sanjeev Kapoor)

Ingredients:

¼ cup blanched green peas

3 medium potatoes, boiled and peeled

1 tbsp coriander seeds

1 tsp cumin seeds

2 tsps oil

1 tsp finely chopped ginger

1 chopped green chilli

Salt to taste

¼ tsp garam masala powder

1½ cups + 2 refined flour (maida)

2 tbsps ghee

¼ tsp carom seeds (ajwain)

Green chutney to serve

Method:

Dry roast coriander seeds and cumin seeds until they become fragrant. Then, coarsely grind them.

In a non-stick pan, heat some oil. Add ginger and green chili, and saute for a few seconds. Then, add green peas and mashed potatoes, and mix well.

Add the coarsely ground spice mixture, salt, and garam masala powder. Mash the mixture using a masher.

Transfer the mixture onto a plate, and allow it to cool to room temperature.

To prepare the dough, take 1½ cups of refined flour on a plate. Add ghee, carom seeds, salt, and half cup of water. Knead the mixture until it forms a stiff dough. Cover it with a damp muslin cloth and set it aside for 10-15 minutes.

For the slurry, take the remaining refined flour in a small bowl and add 3-4 tbsps of water. Mix until a smooth paste is formed.

Grease your work surface lightly with oil. Take a portion of the dough and roll it into a thin sheet. Trim the edges to shape it into a rectangle.

Place a portion of the stuffing on the top side of the rolled sheet. Make vertical slits at regular intervals on the bottom side. Starting from the top, roll it down and bring the two edges together to form a ring, sealing it with the slurry.

In a kadai, heat enough oil. Carefully slide in the rings a few at a time and deep-fry them on low heat until they turn golden brown and crisp. Drain them on absorbent paper.

Arrange the fried rings on a serving plate and serve them hot with green chutney!

4. Palak Pakoda Kadhi:

Palak Pakoda Kadhi (Sanjeev Kapoor)

Ingredients:

2 cups shredded spinach leaves

Salt to taste

¼ tsp turmeric powder

1-2 green chillies, finely chopped

A pinch of garam masala powder

½ cup fine besan

Oil for deep frying

3 tbsps yogurt

2 tbsps fine besan

1½ tbsps pure ghee

2-3 cloves

1 inch cinnamon stick

A pinch of fenugreek seeds (methi dana)

6-8 curry leaves

2-3 green chillies, slit

1 dried red chilli, broken

A pinch of asafoetida (hing)

Salt to taste

A pinch of sugar

1 tbsp chopped fresh coriander leaves

Method:

Place spinach leaves in a bowl and season it with salt. Add turmeric powder, green chillies, garam masala powder, fine besan, and thoroughly mix. Gradually add ¼ cup of water and continue mixing until it forms a well-combined paste.

In a deep kadai, heat a sufficient amount of oil. Carefully spoon small portions of the spinach mixture into the hot oil and deep-fry them until they turn golden and become crisp. Once done, place them on absorbent paper to remove excess oil.

Make a smooth mixture adding yogurt with fine besan. Add 2 cups of water to this mixture and stir thoroughly.

In a deep non-stick pan, heat ghee. Add cloves and cinnamon stick and saute until they release their aroma. Add fenugreek seeds, curry leaves, green chillies, dried red chilli, and asafoetida to the pan. Saute these spices for a few seconds. Pour in the yogurt mixture and add ½ cup of water. Stir well.

Season the mixture with salt and allow it to come to a gentle boil over medium heat. Once it starts boiling, reduce the heat to low and let it simmer for an additional 5-6 minutes.

Add sugar to the mixture, stir, and cook for one more minute. Pour in ¼ cup of water, stir, and bring it to a boil. Lastly, add coriander leaves, mix well, and remove the pan from the heat.

To serve, arrange the palak pakode in a serving bowl, then generously pour the kadhi over them. Serve this delicious dish hot alongside steamed rice. Enjoy!

(Recipes by Sanjeev Kapoor)

5. Honey Fig Tart

Ingredients:

For the Crust:

1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour

1/4 cup granulated sugar

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, cold and cut into small cubes

1 large egg yolk

2-3 tablespoons ice water

For the Filling:

1 pound fresh figs, stemmed and halved

1/4 cup honey

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

2 tablespoons granulated sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon (optional)

2 tablespoons apricot jam (for glazing, optional)

For Serving (optional):

Whipped cream or vanilla ice cream

Method:

1. Prepare the Crust: a. In a food processor, combine the flour, sugar, and salt. Pulse a few times to mix. b. Add the cold, cubed butter and pulse until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs.

2. Add the Egg Yolk and Ice Water: a. In a small bowl, whisk the egg yolk and 2 tablespoons of ice water. b. With the food processor running, pour the egg mixture through the feed tube. c. Continue processing until the dough comes together. If it seems too dry, add another tablespoon of ice water.

3. Form the Dough: a. Turn the dough out onto a floured surface and gently knead it a few times to bring it together. b. Shape the dough into a disk, wrap it in plastic wrap, and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes.

4. Preheat the Oven: a. Preheat your oven to 375°F (190°C).

5. Roll Out the Crust: a. On a lightly floured surface, roll out the chilled dough into a circle that's about 12 inches in diameter. b. Carefully transfer the rolled-out dough to a 9-inch tart pan with a removable bottom. c. Press the dough into the pan and trim any excess hanging over the edges.

6. Prepare the Filling: a. In a small bowl, mix the melted butter, honey, sugar, vanilla extract, and ground cinnamon (if using). b. Brush this mixture evenly over the bottom of the tart crust.

7. Arrange the Figs: a. Place the halved figs, cut side up, in a decorative pattern on top of the honey-butter mixture.

8. Bake the Tart: a. Place the tart pan on a baking sheet to catch any drips. b. Bake in the preheated oven for 25-30 minutes or until the figs are tender and the crust is golden brown.

9. Glaze (Optional): a. If desired, warm the apricot jam and brush it over the top of the figs to give the tart a glossy finish.

10. Cool and Serve: a. Allow the tart to cool in the pan for about 15-20 minutes. b. Remove the sides of the tart pan. c. Serve the Honeyed Fig Tart warm or at room temperature, optionally with whipped cream or vanilla ice cream.



Enjoy your homemade Honeyed Fig Tart! It's a delightful and elegant dessert perfect for showcasing fresh figs and the natural sweetness of honey.

(Recipe: Yusuf Gallabhaiwala)

6. Grilled Almond Burfee (Sugar Free)

Serves: 4

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

Khoya (pindi) - 500 g

Sugar free - 40 g

Almonds roasted and crushed – 1 cup

Method:

Grate the khoya and keep aside. Heat a pan and add khoya, now add 40 g of sugar free and cook on low heat for 3-4 mins. Remove from fire and mix in roasted and crushed almonds. Immediately transfer to individual serving dish.

Sprinkle the remaining sugar free on top. Place the dish in a hot oven 200c with heat only from top and allow the sugar to caramelize. Remove and serve immediately.

Nutrient Analysis

Calories 2501 Protein 96.9 g Total fat 155.13 g Saturated 55.437 g Monounsaturated 45.118 g Polyunsaturated 17.63 g Carbohydrates 174.12 g Fiber 17.9 g Cholesterol 333.33 mg Sodium 2 mg Calcium 385 mg Magnesium 386 mg Potassium 2215.66 mg Vitamin E 36.65 mg

7. ALMOND COCONUT BURFI

Serves: 4 – 5 people

Ingredients Quantity

Freshly grated coconut 1 cup

Grinded, Almonds blanched 1/2 cup

Sugar (fine/ breakfast) 1 cup

Desi ghee 1/3 cup

Method

In a non-stick pan add ghee on a low medium heat and add coconut & almond mixture. Stir to mix well and keep on stirring to prevent the mixture form sticking to the pan or getting burnt, until it begins to leave the sides of the pan, lumping up as one mass. Add sugar and fold it well.

Apply ghee onto a baking sheet and keep aside.

Reduce heat to low and continue stirring for a few more minutes until the residue sticking to the sides of the pan starts to look opaque and dry, which means the consistency is nearing almost right for solidifying.

Remove onto the greased plate / sheet. Mix the dough with greased hands, pat it flat into a neat square with a greased rolling-pin to 1/4 inch thickness. Smooth out the surface if needed.

As it has cooled partially, cut into equal squares with a knife. Once completely cooled (about an hour or so), separate out the burfis with a flat spatula and store in an airtight container

Nutritional Analysis

Calories 2234 Protein g 15.1 Total fat g 150.1 Saturated g 80.1 Monounsaturated g 51 Polyunsaturated g 14.1 Carbohydrates g 203 Fiber g 19.4 Cholesterol mg 141.9 Sodium mg 74 Calcium mg 443 Magnesium mg 537 Potassium mg 2019 Vitamin E IU 25.8

8. Almond and Amaranth Ladoos

Serves: 14 - 15 nos

Preparation time: 5 - 7 minutes

Cooking time: 10 - 12 minutes

Ingredients:

Popped amaranth seeds - 50 g

Jaggery melted - 50 ml

Almond slivers (unpeeled) - 30 g

Method:

Add popped amaranth seeds, almond slivers and melted jaggery in a bowl. Mix well. Make small firm balls from the mixture.

Nutrient Analysis

Calories 407 Protein 8.4 g Total fat 18.6 g Saturated 1.1 g Monounsaturated 9.3 g Polyunsaturated 3.6 g Carbohydrates 52.4 g Fiber 1.5 g Cholesterol 0 mg Sodium 3.3 mg Calcium 158.7 mg Magnesium 408 mg Potassium 692 mg Vitamin E 7.8 mg