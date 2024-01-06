Loved Khushi Kapoor's mini dress for her Koffee With Karan debut with sister Janhvi Kapoor? Here's what it costs

Janhvi Kapoor and her sister Khushi Kapoor made a fun pair on the most recent episode of Koffee With Karan season eight. It was Khushi's debut on the talk show, and she arrived on the sets dressed in a yellow mini-length ensemble. The two opened up about everything from their acting careers, family, and boyfriends to even their late mother, Sridevi. Khushi's dress for the occasion caught the netizens' attention. If you are one of them, we have good news for you. We found the price details. Scroll down to know more. Khushi Kapoor debuted on Koffee With Karan with Janhvi Kapoor. (Instagram)

Khushi Kapoor debuts on Koffee With Karan

Khushi Kapoor debuted on Koffee With Karan with her sister, Janhvi Kapoor. Celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri shared Khushi's pictures and a video on Instagram. She captioned the two posts, "Bold in yellow, because life is too short for dull outfits," and "Wearing the sunshine." According to Tanya, Khushi's dress is from the shelves of the luxury label Zimmermann. Scroll down to check its price and see how Khushi styled the look.

What is the price of Khushi Kapoor's dress?

Khushi Kapoor wore a yellow mini dress from Zimmermann for her appearance on Koffee With Karan. It is called the Matchmaker Rose Mini Dress and is from the label's Resort 2024 Collection - Matchmaker. Adding it to your collection will cost you ₹1,45,585 (USD 1,750).

The price of the dress Khushi Kapoor wore on Koffee With Karan. (zimmermann.com)

Coming to the design elements of Khushi's Zimmermann dress, the linen ensemble features piped edges, an asymmetric hem, handmade applique roses embroidered throughout, a strapless plunging neckline, a figure-sculpting silhouette, and a mini hem length showing off her long legs.

Khushi accessorised the ensemble with strappy yellow stilettos and minimal jewels, including a choker necklace, diamond ear studs, and matching rings. Lastly, she chose darkened on-fleek brows, brick red lip shade, black eyeliner, brown eye shadow, rouge on the cheekbones, mascara on the lashes, a dewy base, and highlighter on the contours for the glam picks. Side-parted and lightly-tousled wavy locks gave the finishing touch.