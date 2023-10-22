Kartik Aaryan-Tara Sutaria make heads turn in chic outfits; Khushi Kapoor is gorgeous in black dress. Check out pics

Kartik Aaryan, Tara Sutaria and Khushi Kapoor were seen in Mumbai last night enjoying a dinner date with their friends. The paparazzi clicked Khushi Kapoor outside a restaurant in the bay as she exited the joint with her friends. They also spotted Kartik and Tara leaving together. While Khushi looked gorgeous in a jaw-dropping black maxi gown, Kartik wore a sleek button-down and pants set, and Tara donned a chic cropped blouse and animal-printed skirt. Scroll through to see the snippets from their night out. Kartik Aaryan, Tara Sutaria and Khushi Kapoor on a dinner date with their friends. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla )

Kartik Aaryan, Tara Sutaria and Khushi Kapoor's night-out look

Khushi Kapoor stuns in a black dress. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla )

The paparazzi took to Instagram to share pictures of Khushi Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan and Tara Sutaria from their night out on social media. While Kartik and Tara made a chic appearance in their night-out ensembles, Khushi's OOTD [outfit of the day] for the dinner date with her friends stole the spotlight. She slipped into a black maxi-length dress featuring a halter neckline with a plunging design accentuating her decolletage, a backless detail, a figure-sculpting fit highlighting her svelte frame, a side slit, and an ankle hem length.

Khushi wore the black dress with minimal accessories, including a dainty necklace, matching earrings, a gold watch, a bracelet, a black mini tote bag, and strappy stilettos with killer high heels. Lastly, she chose berry lip shade, winged eyeliner, feathered brows, mascara on the lashes, muted eye shadow, blushed cheeks, glowing skin, and centre-parted open wavy locks for the glam picks.

Kartik Aaryan and Tara Sutaria clicked outside a restaurant. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla )

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan looked dapper in a crisp white button-down shirt featuring full-length sleeves, folded cuffs, and a tailored fitting. He tucked the shirt inside deep blue high-waisted, straight-leg pants. Black dress shoes, a trimmed beard, and a back-swept hairdo rounded it off.

Lastly, Tara Sutaria looked stunning in a black sleeveless top featuring a cropped hem-length that exposed her toned midriff, fitted silhouette, and racerback detail. She teamed it with a leopard-printed skirt featuring a high-rise waistline, a side slit, and a figure-skimming silhouette.

Tara Sutaria chose a black mini handbag, chunky lace-up sneakers, a statement ring, and gold hoop earrings. For the glam picks, she opted for smudged eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, feathered brows, rouge-tinted cheekbones, glossy nude pink lip shade, and centre-parted open wavy locks.

