News / Lifestyle / Fashion / Tara Sutaria radiates oomph and shows off her toned abs in monotone outfit; steal tips for your everyday wardrobe

Tara Sutaria radiates oomph and shows off her toned abs in monotone outfit; steal tips for your everyday wardrobe

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi
Sep 03, 2023 02:09 PM IST

Tara Sutaria radiated oomph and showed off toned abs during an outing in the city, dressed in a monotone outfit. See her look and steal ideas for your closet.

Tara Sutaria's everyday wardrobe is worth stealing sartorial tips from to build a swoon-worthy collection. The star loves wearing summer dresses, coordinated separates, breezy cotton suits, and more for her casual outings. Recently, she stepped out in Mumbai for a casual date with her friends. Tara slipped into a monotone ensemble for the occasion. She wore a bra top, pants and shrug in a solid black shade. Scroll ahead to see how she styled the ensemble.

Tara Sutaria radiates oomph and shows off her toned abs in a black monotone outfit. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla )
Tara Sutaria radiates oomph and shows off her toned abs in a black monotone outfit. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla )

(Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Kriti Sanon, Salman Khan to Kartik Aaryan: Who wore what to Gadar 2 bash)

Tara Sutaria wears a monotone black outfit

Tara Sutaria wears a black monotone outfit for an outing in Mumbai. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)
Tara Sutaria wears a black monotone outfit for an outing in Mumbai. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

The paparazzi clicked Tara Sutaria during an outing on Saturday. They shared pictures and videos of the star serving sartorial excellence in the all-black steal-worthy casual-chic ensemble featuring a bra top, pants, and shrug. She accessorised the minimal fit with striking accessories and glam. Meanwhile, the posts show Tara meeting with Abhimanyu Dasani and a few other friends. Fans loved her look and complimented her by posting fire emojis on social media.

Decoding Tara Sutaria's ensemble

Tara Sutaria's black bra top features spaghetti straps, a plunging U neckline highlighting her decolletage, a cropped hem showing off her toned abs, and a snug fitting. She styled it with matching black linen pants featuring an elastic high-rise waistline, drawstring detail, cropped ankle hem, straight-leg silhouette, and a relaxed fit.

Tara completed the ensemble with a matching black linen shrug featuring an open front, semi-sheer design, full-length sleeves, full-body length, and an oversized silhouette. She chose embellished black strappy sandals, a mini black top handle bag from Gucci, a bracelet watch, gold statement rings, and hoop earrings for the accessories.

Lastly, Tara chose subtle pink-hued smoky eye shadow, smudged black eyeliner and kohl, mascara on the lashes, on-fleek brows, rouge-tinted cheeks, beaming highlighter, and glossy nude pink lip shade for the glam picks. Centre-parted and long open tresses gave the finishing touch.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, September 03, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out