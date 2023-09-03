Tara Sutaria radiates oomph and shows off her toned abs in monotone outfit; steal tips for your everyday wardrobe

Tara Sutaria's everyday wardrobe is worth stealing sartorial tips from to build a swoon-worthy collection. The star loves wearing summer dresses, coordinated separates, breezy cotton suits, and more for her casual outings. Recently, she stepped out in Mumbai for a casual date with her friends. Tara slipped into a monotone ensemble for the occasion. She wore a bra top, pants and shrug in a solid black shade. Scroll ahead to see how she styled the ensemble. Tara Sutaria radiates oomph and shows off her toned abs in a black monotone outfit. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla )

The paparazzi clicked Tara Sutaria during an outing on Saturday. They shared pictures and videos of the star serving sartorial excellence in the all-black steal-worthy casual-chic ensemble featuring a bra top, pants, and shrug. She accessorised the minimal fit with striking accessories and glam. Meanwhile, the posts show Tara meeting with Abhimanyu Dasani and a few other friends. Fans loved her look and complimented her by posting fire emojis on social media.

Decoding Tara Sutaria's ensemble

Tara Sutaria's black bra top features spaghetti straps, a plunging U neckline highlighting her decolletage, a cropped hem showing off her toned abs, and a snug fitting. She styled it with matching black linen pants featuring an elastic high-rise waistline, drawstring detail, cropped ankle hem, straight-leg silhouette, and a relaxed fit.

Tara completed the ensemble with a matching black linen shrug featuring an open front, semi-sheer design, full-length sleeves, full-body length, and an oversized silhouette. She chose embellished black strappy sandals, a mini black top handle bag from Gucci, a bracelet watch, gold statement rings, and hoop earrings for the accessories.

Lastly, Tara chose subtle pink-hued smoky eye shadow, smudged black eyeliner and kohl, mascara on the lashes, on-fleek brows, rouge-tinted cheeks, beaming highlighter, and glossy nude pink lip shade for the glam picks. Centre-parted and long open tresses gave the finishing touch.