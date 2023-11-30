Khushi Kapoor stuns in daring dress; Sonam Kapoor, Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma look glam at Vogue Forces of Fashion

Celebrities attended the Vogue Forces of Fashion event in Mumbai last night. The guest list featured stars like Khushi Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor with Anand Ahuja, Karisma Kapoor, Masaba Gupta, Tamannaah Bhatia with Vijay Varma, Natasha Poonawalla, Bhumi Pednekar, Sobhita Dhulipala, among others. While all the stars attended the event in striking ensembles, a few stars made the internet swoon with their jaw-dropping outfits. Some of them made it to our best-dressed list, including sisters Khushi Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor. Scroll through to check out who wore what. Khushi Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma look glam at Vogue Forces of Fashion event. (Instagram)

What the best-dressed celebrities wore at Vogue Forces of Fashion

Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor took a break from The Archies promotions to attend the Vogue Forces of Fashion event in Mumbai and made the internet swoon with her daring look in a black blazer gown. Khushi dress features a notch lapel neckline, padded shoulders, full-length sleeves, a plunging detail flaunting her decolletage, front zip closures, a risqué thigh-high slit adorned with faux feathers and showing off her legs, and a form-fitted silhouette. She styled the ensemble with a retro bun, dainty earrings, glossy berry lip shade, shimmering eye shadow, light kohl, darkened brows, and mascara on the lashes.

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor attended the Vogue event with Anand Ahuja. While Sonam chose an orange cropped blouse featuring an off-the-shoulder bow neckline and a high-waisted skirt decked with floral applique work and a layered flowy skirt, Anand complemented her in a grey notch-lapel blazer, oversized pants, a striped tie worn like a neck drape, and a black crew neck tee. Sonam glammed her ensemble with rings, high heels, shimmering ear studs, centre-parted braided bun, rouge on the cheeks, winged eyeliner, and feathered brows.

Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor turned up at the Vogue event looking like a boss babe. She wore a black powersuit featuring a shawl-lapel blazer and pants set decked in floral lace embroidery and shimmering gold metal hoop embellishments. She wore the suit set with a black button-down, gold stilettos with high heels, an embellished clutch, a sleek braided bun adorned with a silk ribbon, smudged eye shadow, deep red lip shade, rouge on the cheeks, a hint of bronzer, and on-fleek brows.

Natasha Poonawalla

Natasha Poonawalla attended the Vogue event in a silver Tom Ford sleeveless gown featuring a halter neckline, cut-out on the midriff, black velvet bows on the front, cinched waist, a backless design, a form-fitted design, a thigh-high slit, and shimmering silver embellishments. She styled the ensemble with matching black pumps, round-shaped velvet earrings, a diamond ring, a sleek ponytail, double-winged eyeliner, rouge on the cheeks, glossy brown lip shade, on-fleek brows, and shimmering eye shadow.

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma attended the fashion event. While Tamannaah chose a strapless gown, Vijay arrived in a pinstriped quirky suit. Tamannaah's ensemble features a gold corset bodice and a black skirt with a gathered design on the front and a floor-grazing hem length. Meanwhile, Vijay complemented her in a jumper blazer -- with zipper design, notch lapel collars and front button closures -- baggy pinstriped cargo pants, chunky black shoes, white collared button-down, retro glasses, and backswept hairdo.

Masaba Gupta

Masaba Gupta stole the show at the Vogue Forces of Fashion event in a custom dress from her clothing label, House of Masaba. She wore a black sleeveless bodycon gown featuring risqué side cut-outs exposing a beige-coloured bikini top and bottoms set adorned with gold embellishments inspired by the Masaba print. She glammed the ensemble with signature gold earrings, chunky bracelets, centre-parted open locks, and minimal glam picks.