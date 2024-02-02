Janhvi Kapoor's romantic red backless gown is the perfect Valentine's Day look for a date night. See pics

Janhvi Kapoor is blowing up the internet after she posted pictures of herself dressed in a gorgeous red gown for a photoshoot on Instagram. Janhvi and her stylist, Anushka Damani, shared the photos online. While Janhvi posted the photoshoot with a bunch of other clicks from the Filmfare Awards, Anushka posted the shoot with the caption, "Sweet and spicy." The ensemble is a great sartorial pick for your Valentine's Day closet. Scroll down to check it out. Janhvi Kapoor's romantic red backless gown is the perfect Valentine's Day look. (Instagram)

Janhvi Kapoor recently attended the Filmfare Awards held in Gujarat. The actor turned showstopper for designers Shantanu & Nikhil for the curtain Raiser event of Filmfare and even performed on the awards ceremony day. One of the looks that she donned during the event was the red gown. It is from the shelves of the clothing label Rasario. It comes in a romantic red shade and features design details that are perfect for a date night with your partner. With Valentine's Week approaching soon, this look should be on your mood board.

Janhvi's red column gown features spaghetti straps, a rose floret attached to the bust, crisscross ribbon ties, a square neckline, a backless design, a figure-hugging silhouette hugging the actor's enviable frame, a thigh-high back slit, and a floor-length hem. Janhvi accessorised the gown with minimal additions, including metallic peep-toe high heels, rings, and dainty earrings.

Lastly, Janhvi chose smudged nude eye shadow, winged eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, feathered brows, rouge on the cheekbones, glossy mauve lip shade, and beaming highlighter for the glam picks. Side-parted open locks styled with soft waves rounded off Janhvi's look.

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor will be next seen in Mr and Mrs Maahi alongside actor RajKummar Rao. The film is directed by Sharan Sharma. Janhvi will also be seen in the Pan-India film Devara along with Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan.