Testing actor Naga Chaitanya’s Pan-Asian restaurant in Bengaluru: Everything I ate from the high-end cloud kitchen

For food that relies so heavily on delicate textures, crisp tempura, and precise temperature control, off-premise dining is often a major downgrade . Also read | Fine dining, Ulsoor Lake views, 8 courses: Chef Avinash Martins' new Bengaluru restaurant is worth every bit of hype

Let’s be honest: ordering in Pan-Asian food usually feels like a calculated, low-stakes gamble. We’ve all been there — opening a brown paper bag only to discover lukewarm, split curry, rice that has fused into a sad brick, and sushi that looks like it went through a spin cycle on the back of a delivery scooter.

I tested the kitchen on a low-key Friday night in Bengaluru. No special occasion — just a craving for high-end Asian food without the friction of leaving the house.

So when actor Naga Chaitanya co-founded Shoyu alongside entrepreneur Varun Tripuraneni, and restaurateurs Akshay Quenim and Tanveer Kwatra, the concept was intriguing. Operating out of Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Delhi, Shoyu isn't a bustling restaurant with a takeout side-hustle. It’s a pure, unadulterated cloud kitchen built specifically for delivery — no dine-in vanity, no white tablecloths, just dishes engineered to travel.

The packaging relied on sturdy, sustainable kraft paper boxes. Every dish was clearly labelled, accompanied by neat little jars containing burnt chilli oil and light soy sauce. Nothing had spilt. Nothing felt sloshed or tossed around. For a kitchen whose entire reputation hinges on the last mile, the initial unboxing instantly set a reassuring, high-end tone.

Opening my Shoyu order felt considered. Instead of plastic tubs leaking neon-coloured oils into the bag, the presentation was sleek, minimalist, and eco-conscious.

How the spread held up once the lids came off Sushi is usually the ultimate cardinal sin in delivery. Rice gets gummy in transit, or warm air turns crisp ingredients soggy. Shoyu seems to have solved the physics behind it.

The panko-crusted asparagus inside retained its snap, the avocado was perfectly ripe, and the sushi rice maintained the structure rather than turning into paste. The truffle aroma was distinct without overwhelming the palate, accompanied by fresh gari (pickled ginger) and wasabi. It felt like sushi from a kitchen that respects the dish.

Visually striking, the monochromatic dumpling was a delicate way to begin. The wrappers were thin and translucent rather than thick or doughy — a common flaw when dumplings sit trapped in their own steam inside a closed box.

There was also a starter featuring golden, crispy tofu cubes tossed in a glossy, fragrant chilli-garlic sauce. The inclusion of toasted cashews added a necessary crunch, while fresh coriander cut through the rich, savoury glaze.

Often a lazy afterthought on pan-Asian menus, the Thai-style fried rice was smoky, aromatic, and free of greasiness. It acted as the ideal, subtle foundation for the heavier main course.

Closing out the meal was an inventive dessert that steered clear of cloying, hyper-processed sugars. The cheesecake offered a subtle richness derived from jaggery, boasting a smooth texture that ended the dinner on a balanced, nuanced note.