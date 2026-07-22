Try These 10 Wholesome Pakora Varieties Made With Nutritious Ingredients For Delicious Rainy Day Snacking

The sound of rain often brings one snack to mind, freshly cooked pakoras served with spicy green chutney and a cup of tea. Pakoras have long been a familiar part of Indian monsoon snacking, enjoyed at home as well as at roadside stalls. The crisp outer coating and flavourful centre make pakoras especially appealing during rainy weather. Prepared by coating vegetables in a seasoned gram flour or besan batter, pakoras can feature a wide variety of ingredients and spices.

Pakora for rainy season recipes can include onion, spinach, cauliflower, paneer, corn, bell pepper, cabbage, and mixed vegetables. Besan, made from ground chickpeas, contributes plant-based protein, fibre, folate, iron, and magnesium">plant-based protein, fibre, folate, iron, and magnesium. Adding vegetables increases the variety of fibre, vitamins, minerals, and plant compounds">fibre, vitamins, minerals, and plant compounds in the snack. For a lighter version, pakoras can be air-fried, baked, or shallow-fried with a measured amount of oil instead of being deep-fried.

The nutritional value of pakoras depends considerably on the ingredients, cooking method, portion size, and amount of oil absorbed. Besan provides protein and dietary fibre, while vegetables such as spinach and bell peppers contribute additional micronutrients and antioxidants. Choosing vegetable-rich fillings instead of relying mainly on potatoes can also increase the nutritional variety of the recipe.

Air-frying or baking can reduce the amount of added oil compared with deep-frying, although the exact calorie reduction varies by recipe and method. Keeping the besan coating light and pairing pakoras with homemade mint-coriander chutney can create a flavourful monsoon snack without heavy sauces. From crisp spinach pakoras to colourful mixed vegetable versions, each variation brings a different combination of textures and flavours to rainy-day snacking.

10 Wholesome Pakora Recipes to Make Rainy-Day Snacking More Interesting Palak Pakora Palak Pakora combines spinach leaves with besan and spices for a crisp monsoon snack. Spinach contributes iron, folate, vitamin K, and plant antioxidants">iron, folate, vitamin K, and plant antioxidants, while besan adds plant-based protein and dietary fibre.

Quick View Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 15 minutes

Servings: 3

Difficulty: Easy

Ingredients 2 cups spinach leaves

1 cup besan

½ teaspoon turmeric

½ teaspoon red chilli powder

½ teaspoon ajwain

Salt to taste

Water as required

Oil for cooking Instructions Wash and dry the spinach leaves properly. Mix besan, turmeric, chilli powder, ajwain, and salt with enough water to prepare a smooth batter. Dip each spinach leaf into the batter and coat lightly. Air-fry, bake, or fry the coated leaves until crisp and cooked. Serve Palak Pakora with fresh coriander chutney. Mixed Vegetable Pakora Mixed Vegetable Pakora combines vegetables such as carrots, cabbage, spinach, and bell peppers in one recipe. The variety of vegetables contributes dietary fibre, vitamins, minerals, and different plant compounds">dietary fibre, vitamins, minerals, and different plant compounds.

Quick View Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 15 minutes

Servings: 4

Difficulty: Easy

Ingredients ½ cup grated carrot

½ cup shredded cabbage

½ cup chopped spinach

½ cup chopped bell pepper

1 cup besan

½ teaspoon cumin seeds

½ teaspoon chilli powder

Salt to taste

Water as required

Oil for cooking Instructions Combine all the chopped and grated vegetables in a bowl. Add besan, cumin, chilli powder, and salt. Add a small amount of water and mix into a thick batter. Shape the mixture into small portions. Air-fry, bake, or fry until crisp and properly cooked. Paneer Pakora Paneer Pakora provides protein and calcium">protein and calcium from paneer, while besan contributes additional protein and fibre. Using a thin coating and air-frying or baking can reduce the amount of added oil.

Quick View Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 15 minutes

Servings: 3

Difficulty: Easy

Ingredients 200 g paneer

1 cup besan

½ teaspoon ajwain

½ teaspoon chilli powder

¼ teaspoon turmeric

Salt to taste

Water as required

Oil for cooking Instructions Cut the paneer into bite-sized pieces. Prepare a smooth batter using besan, spices, salt, and water. Coat each paneer piece lightly with the batter. Cook until the coating becomes crisp and the paneer is heated through. Serve Paneer Pakora immediately with chutney. Corn Pakora Corn Pakora uses naturally sweet corn kernels with besan and spices. Corn contributes fibre, complex carbohydrates, lutein, and zeaxanthin">fibre, complex carbohydrates, lutein, and zeaxanthin, while fresh herbs add colour and flavour.

Quick View Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 15 minutes

Servings: 3

Difficulty: Easy

Ingredients 1½ cups boiled sweet corn

½ cup besan

1 green chilli, chopped

2 tablespoons coriander

½ teaspoon cumin powder

Salt to taste

Oil for cooking Instructions Lightly crush half of the boiled sweet corn. Combine the crushed and whole corn kernels with besan. Add green chilli, coriander, cumin powder, and salt. Shape the mixture into small portions. Cook until Corn Pakora becomes crisp and golden. Cauliflower Pakora Cauliflower Pakora turns cauliflower florets into a flavourful vegetable snack coated with seasoned besan. Cauliflower contributes fibre, vitamin C, folate">fibre, vitamin C, folate, and several naturally occurring plant compounds.

Quick View Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 15 minutes

Servings: 3

Difficulty: Easy

Ingredients 2 cups cauliflower florets

1 cup besan

½ teaspoon turmeric

½ teaspoon chilli powder

½ teaspoon ajwain

Salt to taste

Water as required

Oil for cooking Instructions Wash and blanch the cauliflower florets briefly. Prepare a smooth batter with besan, spices, salt, and water. Coat the cauliflower florets lightly in the batter. Cook until the cauliflower is tender and the coating becomes crisp. Serve Cauliflower Pakora freshly prepared. Moong Dal Pakora Moong Dal Pakora uses soaked and ground moong dal as its main ingredient, providing plant-based protein and dietary fibre">plant-based protein and dietary fibre. Fresh coriander, ginger, and green chilli add flavour without requiring heavy sauces.

Quick View Prep Time: 15 minutes

Soaking Time: 2 hours

Cook Time: 15 minutes

Servings: 4

Ingredients 1 cup yellow moong dal

1 green chilli

1 teaspoon grated ginger

2 tablespoons coriander

½ teaspoon cumin

Salt to taste

Oil for cooking Instructions Soak the moong dal for about 2 hours and drain properly. Grind the dal into a coarse, thick mixture. Mix in green chilli, ginger, coriander, cumin, and salt. Divide the mixture into small portions. Cook until Moong Dal Pakora becomes crisp on the outside and properly cooked inside. Cabbage Pakora Cabbage Pakora combines shredded cabbage with besan and simple spices. Cabbage provides dietary fibre, vitamin C, and vitamin K">dietary fibre, vitamin C, and vitamin K, making the vegetable a useful addition to homemade pakoras.

Quick View Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 15 minutes

Servings: 3

Difficulty: Easy

Ingredients 2 cups shredded cabbage

¾ cup besan

1 green chilli

½ teaspoon cumin seeds

½ teaspoon chilli powder

Salt to taste

Oil for cooking Instructions Add shredded cabbage to a large mixing bowl. Mix in besan, green chilli, cumin, chilli powder, and salt. Add a small amount of water only if required. Shape the mixture into small portions. Cook until Cabbage Pakora becomes crisp and evenly cooked. Mushroom Pakora Mushroom Pakora offers an interesting alternative to common vegetable pakoras. Mushrooms provide B vitamins and minerals such as selenium">B vitamins and minerals such as selenium, while their naturally savoury taste pairs well with Indian spices.

Quick View Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 15 minutes

Servings: 3

Difficulty: Easy

Ingredients 200 g button mushrooms

1 cup besan

½ teaspoon chilli powder

½ teaspoon cumin powder

¼ teaspoon turmeric

Salt to taste

Water as required

Oil for cooking Instructions Clean the mushrooms properly and pat dry. Prepare a smooth besan batter with spices, salt, and water. Coat each mushroom lightly with the batter. Cook until Mushroom Pakora becomes crisp and properly cooked. Serve immediately with mint-coriander chutney. Broccoli Pakora Broccoli Pakora combines nutrient-rich broccoli with a light coating of besan and spices. Broccoli contributes fibre, vitamin C, vitamin K, and folate">fibre, vitamin C, vitamin K, and folate, adding nutritional variety to rainy-day snacking.

Quick View Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 15 minutes

Servings: 3

Difficulty: Easy

Ingredients 2 cups broccoli florets

1 cup besan

½ teaspoon ajwain

½ teaspoon chilli powder

¼ teaspoon turmeric

Salt to taste

Water as required

Oil for cooking Instructions Wash and blanch the broccoli florets briefly. Prepare a smooth batter using besan, spices, salt, and water. Coat each broccoli floret with a thin layer of batter. Cook until the coating becomes crisp and the broccoli is tender. Serve Broccoli Pakora freshly prepared. Chicken Pakora Chicken Pakora provides high-quality protein">high-quality protein from chicken and can be prepared with a light besan coating. Choosing boneless lean chicken and air-frying or baking can create a lighter alternative to deep-fried versions.

Quick View Prep Time: 15 minutes

Marination Time: 30 minutes

Cook Time: 20 minutes

Servings: 3

Difficulty: Easy

Ingredients 250 g boneless chicken, cut into pieces

½ cup besan

1 teaspoon ginger paste

½ teaspoon chilli powder

½ teaspoon cumin powder

½ teaspoon coriander powder

1 teaspoon lemon juice

Salt to taste

Oil for cooking Instructions Combine chicken with ginger, chilli powder, cumin, coriander powder, lemon juice, and salt. Marinate the chicken for approximately 30 minutes in the refrigerator. Add besan and mix until the chicken pieces have a light coating. Air-fry, bake, or fry until the chicken reaches a safe internal temperature of 74°C and the coating becomes crisp. Serve Chicken Pakora immediately after cooking. FAQs Which pakora varieties are healthier for rainy-season snacking? Vegetable-based palak pakora, broccoli pakora, mixed vegetable pakora, and cauliflower pakora can provide fibre and micronutrients, especially when baked or air-fried.

Can rainy-season pakoras be prepared without deep-frying? Pakoras for the rainy season can be air-fried or baked with a light coating of oil, although the final texture may differ from deep-fried pakoras.