Make These Delicious No Sugar Baked Rosogolla For A Healthy Bengali Dessert with Protein-Rich Base

Soft chenna balls baked with a light syrup can bring a fresh take to a classic sweet. Baked rosogolla recipe transforms the well-known Bengali dessert into a lighter version that fits better with current eating preferences, especially during warmer months. No Sugar Baked Rosogolla (freepik)

Rosogolla comes from Bengal and is traditionally made by cooking chenna balls in sugar syrup. This baked version changes the method by using minimal syrup and baking the chenna, which creates a slightly firmer texture while keeping the inside soft.

Baked rosogolla is different from regular rosogolla in both texture and preparation. Regular rosogolla is soaked in diluted jaggery syrup and feels very juicy, while baked rosogolla has a lightly caramelised surface and a slightly firmer outer layer. This makes it a healthier rosogolla option.

Chenna, made from milk, provides protein and calcium">protein and calcium, supporting daily nutrition. Using natural alternatives helps lower calorie intake">lower calorie intake. This high protein dessert, Indian style, works well as a lighter sweet option, especially in summer when heavy desserts feel less appealing.