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    Healthy Mango Phirni Recipe with Simple Ingredients and Natural Sweetness for a Balanced and Easy Dessert

    Healthy mango phirni is a creamy rice-based dessert made with mango and natural sweeteners, offering a light, protein-rich option for summer desserts.

    Published on: May 03, 2026 1:00 PM IST
    By Tarishi Shrivastava
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    A chilled bowl of mango phirni can bring a refreshing twist to everyday desserts during summer. Healthy mango phirni recipe blends ripe mango pulp with ground rice and milk, creating a smooth texture that feels light and naturally sweet.

    Healthy Mango Phirni Recipe (Freepik)
    Healthy Mango Phirni Recipe (Freepik)

    Phirni has its roots in North Indian cuisine and is usually made during festivals and special occasions. It is traditionally prepared by cooking ground rice slowly in milk until thick and creamy. This healthier version uses natural sweeteners and avoids refined ingredients, making it suitable for modern eating habits.

    Healthy mango phirni recipe no maida low sugar high protein dessert for guilt free summer indulgence stands apart from regular phirni. It skips refined sugar and heavy additions, instead using mango pulp and options like dates or jaggery for sweetness. The texture remains creamy but feels lighter.

    Mango adds natural sweetness along with vitamins like vitamin C and antioxidants. Milk provides protein and calcium, while rice offers a smooth base. Together, they create a dessert that supports balanced nutrition while still feeling like a treat during hot weather.

    How This Mango Phirni Differs from Regular Phirni

    Healthy Mango Phirni

    Regular Phirni

    Uses natural sweeteners

    Uses refined sugar

    No maida or heavy ingredients

    May include richer additions

    Light and fruity flavour

    Rich and creamy taste

    Balanced nutrition

    Higher in calories

    Summer-friendly texture

    Slightly heavier

    Quick Recipe Snapshot

    • Prep Time: 15 minutes
    • Cook Time: 20 minutes
    • Servings: 3–4 bowls
    • Calories: 160–200 calories per serving
    • Flavour Profile: Mildly sweet, fruity, and creamy
    • Nutrition: Contains protein, calcium, and natural sugars
    • Difficulty: Easy

    Mango Phirni with Smooth Texture and Refreshing Summer Taste

    This mango phirni has a silky texture with a gentle sweetness from ripe mangoes. The rice base gives it thickness, while chilled serving makes it refreshing for summer. The flavour feels balanced and light, making it suitable for warm days.

    Ingredients

    • 1/4 cup rice (soaked and ground)
    • 3 cups milk
    • 1 cup mango pulp
    • 2 tablespoons powdered jaggery or date paste
    • 1/2 teaspoon cardamom powder
    • 1 tablespoon chopped nuts

    Step-by-Step Instructions

    1. Wash and soak rice for 30 minutes, then grind it into a slightly coarse paste.
    2. Heat milk in a pan and bring it to a gentle boil.
    3. Add the ground rice paste and cook on low heat, stirring continuously to avoid lumps.
    4. Cook until the mixture thickens and reaches a creamy consistency.
    5. Add jaggery or date paste and mix well until dissolved.
    6. Turn off the heat and allow the mixture to cool slightly.
    7. Add mango pulp and cardamom powder, mixing gently to combine.
    8. Transfer to serving bowls and refrigerate for at least 1–2 hours before serving.
    9. Garnish with chopped nuts before serving.

    Tips to Get the Right Texture and Flavour

    Use Ripe Mango for Natural Sweetness

    Ripe mango adds natural sweetness and reduces the need for added sweeteners.

    Stir Continuously While Cooking

    Regular stirring helps maintain a smooth and lump-free texture.

    Add Mango After Cooling Slightly

    Mixing mango pulp after cooling prevents curdling and keeps flavour fresh.

    Control Thickness Carefully

    Adjust milk quantity to get the desired creamy consistency.

    Chill Before Serving

    Cooling the phirni enhances flavour and makes it suitable for summer.

    Use Natural Sweeteners Only

    Jaggery or dates add sweetness along with nutrients.

    Nutritional Value of Mango Phirni

    Research according to USDA">USDA, shows that this dessert provides a mix of carbohydrates, protein, and essential nutrients, making it a balanced option for occasional sweet cravings.

    Nutrient

    Amount Per Serving

    Energy

    180 calories

    Carbohydrates

    28 g

    Protein

    5 g

    Fat

    4 g

    Calcium

    150 mg

    Vitamin C

    12 mg

    How Ingredients Support Balanced Nutrition

    Each ingredient contributes to making this dessert light and nutritious. Milk adds protein and calcium for daily needs, mango provides natural sugars and vitamins, and rice offers a smooth base with energy. Natural sweeteners like jaggery or dates improve flavour while adding minerals.

    Ingredient

    Benefit

    Mango

    Provides vitamin C and natural sweetness

    Milk

    Adds protein and calcium

    Rice

    Gives texture and energy

    Jaggery/Dates

    Adds minerals and sweetness

    Nuts

    Provide healthy fats

    FAQs

    Can mango phirni be made ahead for parties or gatherings?

    Yes. mango phirni can be prepared a few hours in advance and kept chilled. The flavour settles better over time, making it ideal for serving later.

    How to prevent phirni from becoming too thick after cooling?

    Adding a small amount of warm milk while mixing can help adjust the consistency if it thickens too much after refrigeration.

    Which type of mango works best for phirni?

    Naturally sweet and less fibrous varieties like Alphonso or Kesar work well for a smooth texture and balanced taste.

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