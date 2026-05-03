Healthy Mango Phirni Recipe with Simple Ingredients and Natural Sweetness for a Balanced and Easy Dessert

A chilled bowl of mango phirni can bring a refreshing twist to everyday desserts during summer. Healthy mango phirni recipe blends ripe mango pulp with ground rice and milk, creating a smooth texture that feels light and naturally sweet. Healthy Mango Phirni Recipe (Freepik)

Phirni has its roots in North Indian cuisine and is usually made during festivals and special occasions. It is traditionally prepared by cooking ground rice slowly in milk until thick and creamy. This healthier version uses natural sweeteners and avoids refined ingredients, making it suitable for modern eating habits.

Healthy mango phirni recipe no maida low sugar high protein dessert for guilt free summer indulgence stands apart from regular phirni. It skips refined sugar and heavy additions, instead using mango pulp and options like dates or jaggery for sweetness. The texture remains creamy but feels lighter.

Mango adds natural sweetness along with vitamins like vitamin C and antioxidants. Milk provides protein and calcium, while rice offers a smooth base. Together, they create a dessert that supports balanced nutrition while still feeling like a treat during hot weather.